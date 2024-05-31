3 players the Knicks should consider if they're priced out of Isaiah Hartenstein contract
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Knicks' soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to "draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million" over four years from a couple of teams around the league. With teams interested in making a big run at Hartenstein, New York might not be able to keep the veteran as they can only offer $72 million dollars over four years due to CBA rules for teams over the cap. The franchise also has other worries this offseason.
With other teams being able to offer Hartenstein more money, they could lose him. He was an essential piece to their postseason run and a key insurance policy with Mitchell Robinson struggling with injuries for much of the year. Even if they can't get Hartenstein back they desperately need another big who can provide rebounding, defense and a little bit of offensive versatility.
3. Precious Achiuwa
Technically, the first one on this list is not a replacement but rather someone who could get a bigger role with the franchise if Hartenstein leaves. Achiuwa was acquired in the trade for OG Anunoby as a salary filler and could be the answer to the Knicks' possible loss of Hartenstein. The former Raptor didn't have the best time during his half-season with the Knicks but his role grew in the playoffs and he has a lot to offer. He's extremely physical, extremely athletic and could easily average a double-double if given enough minutes.
Achiuwa is currently a restricted free agent for next season which means that the franchise could re-sign him and have other options on the roster by signing backup big men in free agency with a minimum contract. Even if another team tries to steal him with an offer sheet, forcing the Knicks to match, he's likely to be a lot less expensive than Hartenstein.
2. Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson has seemingly been on the edge of the league for years but he's still hanging around, knocking people around in the paint and grabbing rebounds. He may be more of a break-in-case-of-emergency option but he'd almost certainly be available on a minimum deal and Thibs has been willing to work with very experienced veterans like him in the past — see Taj Gibson.
1. Mason Plumlee
The Knicks could also look into signing Mason Plumlee. His career is winding down and he's not the same explosive leaper he was as a young player, but he is a solid backup big man. Plumlee, who averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds and is an excellent passer, something that turned out to be one of Hartenstein's most important contributions. He's not the defender Hartenstein is, but he's cheaper and a reasonable approximation.
Plumlee, who is still a solid NBA veteran in this league might receive better deals than he gets from the Knicks but the veteran has yet to win a title in his career which could be something that makes him a legend in New York as the city has yet to win an NBA title since 1973.
None of these names is a game-changer for the Knicks but if Robinson is back and healthy, they just need someone they can count on in a spot role.