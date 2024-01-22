3 players who definitely won’t be moved at the NBA trade deadline
These three players aren't going anywhere ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
By Lior Lampert
With the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline right around the corner, rumors are beginning to intensify.
Sitting at 7-35, the Washington Wizards season is all but over, which is why no one other than rookie forward Bilal Coulibaly is off the table. For every seller leading up to the deadline, several buyers are looking to bolster their roster in hopes of making a playoff push like the Los Angeles Lakers, who continue doing their “due diligence” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
You have to give to get in this league - that is the cost of doing business. However, some franchises and front offices have attachments to certain players regardless of their perceived value across the NBA, making it difficult to get deals done. These three players certainly fit the bills of players who definitely won’t be moved at the trade deadline no matter how many teams try calling to acquire them.
3. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
Sitting at 22-22 and in 9th place in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers are eager to improve the roster before the trade deadline. General manager Rob Pelinka is actively working the phones in hopes of repeating last year’s magic when he overhauled the roster en route to a trip to the Western Conference Finals.
However, Los Angeles has made it clear that they do not intend to include Austin Reaves in any trade that doesn’t net them a “clear-cut All-Star,” or “multiple rotation upgrades,” per Jovan Buha, who covers the team for The Athletic (subscription required).
Reaves is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc paired with 5.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Not to mention, he is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league for at least two more seasons with an average salary of roughly $13.5 million.
Aside from second-year guard Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, who haven’t carved out roles yet, Reaves is the Lakers' one true homegrown talent who is a key figure within the rotation.
Despite Los Angeles’ connection to All-Star guards such as Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, none of the players available to them have been enough to pry Reaves away.