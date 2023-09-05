3 possible closing lineup ideas for Warriors next season
Following the Golden State Warriors' productive offseason, here's a preview of what other teams can expect to go up against in clutch situations.
By Kdelaney
Closing lineup ideas for Warriors: 1. Chris Paul - Klay Thompson - Moses Moody - Jonathan Kuminga - Dario Saric
Even if Steph Curry is out, the Warriors shouldn't panic. The Warriors can still lean on Klay Thompson to hit 3s and score from the perimeter. On top of that, Kuminga also stands to benefit from Paul and Šarić's presence on the floor. In addition to Draymond's comment last week about Chris Paul's ability to unlock young players, Kuminga also shines when paired up with a shooter who can spread the floor. Šarić's role will be to spread the floor and pass. So, this lineup bodes well for the young forward.
One of the major upsides to this lineup is that Šarić is comfortable playing alongside CP3. Guess what happened in the same season the Suns won the West? Chris Paul assisted Šarić 41 times. The Athletic's Anthony Slater compared Saric's ability to Otto Porter Jr.'s, saying, "Just think about all the times Kerr injected Porter next to Draymond Green. He actually started Porter in the last three games of the 2022 NBA Finals for spacing purposes." Interestingly enough, that year, the Warriors won the championship. Kerr could use Šarić similarly this year, with this exact lineup.
Defensively, this lineup may have trouble against athletic, scoring centers. But, this could possibly be compensated for by Moody and Kuminga's athleticism. Whatever the case may be, this lineup is a great addition to their roster in the event that Steph is unavailable.