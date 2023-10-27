3 potential Rangers World Series champs playing their final games in Texas
The Texas Rangers made the 2023 World Series! Unfortunately, it can't all be good news for fans down in Arlington.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers fans are rightly amped to potentially win their first World Series in franchise history. They came oh so close in the mid-2000's under then-manager Ron Washington, only to get their hearts broken.
Texas made this unexpected run on the backs of some influential free agency and trade deadline decisions. Major props need to be given to Chris Young and Bruce Bochy, but also the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and more.
Just a few short years ago, Texas opted to revamp its baseball operations department with the promise that ownership would invest more money in the on-field product. The goal was simple: win at any cost.
Spending such money can often come with a downside, however, which includes the luxury tax. As the Rangers decide who to keep and who to let walk this offseason, some players could be playing in their final series in Arlington.
MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery is unlikely to return to the Rangers
Jordan Montgomery has been a tremendous pickup by Chris Young. He was traded at the deadline as part of the St. Louis Cardinals fire sale, and despite not being the biggest name acquired by Texas (see Max Scherzer), he has easily been the most effective. The Rangers reached the World Series thanks to hot starts in all of their series so far. Montgomery played a major role in that, and in doing so increased his free agency value immensely.
Montgomery has already been linked to his former teams in the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. Brian Cashman realized his initial mistake in trading Montgomery to the Cards for Harrison Bader, who has since been DFA'd. The Cards, meanwhile, dealt Monty with the thought of potentially bringing him back this offseason. Their interest has only increased as Montgomery has grown into an ace this fall.
FanSided's Robert Murray expects St. Louis to make a run at their former pitcher:
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.