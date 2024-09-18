3 Power Four starting quarterbacks who are playing for their jobs in Week 4
By John Buhler
Coaching matters, but so does having competent quarterback play. Even the best college football coaches can only do so much when they cannot trust their guy under center. Look no further than Mark Stoops at Kentucky. Will Brock Vandagriff ever live up to his five-star potential? Probably not, but we shall see! Outside of Lexington, I want to turn my attention to these four Power Four teams.
Every one of them has a different reason for suffering losses on the year. While one team's season is still alive, albeit of the fool's gold variety, the other two have already been pretty much crossed off from doing much of anything this season. At the start of the year, all three of these Power Four programs saw their college football teams ranked inside of the AP Top 25. Just look at them now...
So what I am going to do today is identify three Power Four starting quarterbacks who I feel are teetering on the edge of getting benched. It feels inevitable for some, while others may have a redemption act in their college football story arc. Either way, I am no longer brimming with confidence with any of these teams, mostly due to the lackluster play we have seen from these quarterbacks.
Let's start with the other often-injured former five-star quarterback who plays in the SEC in Texas.
3. Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman
I don't see it, I don't get it, and I don't care what you think. Why on god's green earth were NFL Draft analysts projecting Texas A&M's Conner Weigman as a first-round pick? I am as confident in his ability to start and play games well in the SEC as I am spelling both of his names. I have to check both every single time I write about this Texas A&M quarterback. He is the Quinn Ewers you have at home.
Weigman has missed games all three years he has been at Texas A&M. While Mike Elko may have been around during his recruitment, he was a Jimbo Fisher player. Elko has a job to do, which is to make Texas A&M a program worth caring about. After what I saw out of him at Duke, I know Elko can coach ball. Conversely, I have no idea if Weigman can even play at a consistently high level in the SEC.
To make matters worse, I know what I saw in Texas A&M's Week 3 victory over Florida in The Swamp. Weigman's backup Marcel Reed can play. More importantly, he seems to have a firmer grasp of Collin Klein's A&M offense. Texas A&M is still ranked inside the top 25. With a fairly navigable schedule the rest of the way, I might honestly go with the hot hand in Reed over Weigman the rest of the way, folks.
Hype is a wonderful thing, but at a certain point, I don't care about potential; I only care about results.
2. Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels
This one breaks my heart. There are a handful of seasoned college starting quarterbacks who look like a shell of themselves physically. KJ Jefferson might be able to make it work now that he is at UCF. While it remains to be seen if the ageless Cam Rising can play at a high level ever again for the Utah Utes, there is one other Big 12 quarterback I have massive concerns about: Jalon Daniels at Kansas.
It may be some combination of Andy Kotelnicki leaving Lawrence to go be the offensive coordinator over at Penn State, as well as Daniels struggling with his accuracy mightily this season. Either way, we are talking about one of the best and most exciting players in the Big 12 from only a few years ago teetering on the precipice of getting benched. I really wish Jason Bean still had eligibility remaining...
Admittedly, I think the gap between Daniels and his backup in Cole Ballard feels wide, but you never really know. KU was in the mix to potentially get to Arlington this year. Now the Jayhawks may have devovled into their usual form of being the worst team on the football field in Big 12 play. I do not think that is the case completely, but we have to wonder if Daniels is the one holding Kansas' offense back.
Unfortunately, Lance Leipold may have missed the boat to take over at a better Power Four program.
1. Florida State Seminoles quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
I don't know what to tell you... D.J. Uiagalelei is looking more and more like Christian Hackenberg out there by the nanosecond. I thought he was going to play very well for the Florida State Seminoles after coming over from the Oregon State Beavers. Instead, the entire ACC remains a house of horrors for the former five-star recruit out of Southern California by the Clemson Tigers way back in 2020.
While I am sure there are people out there who root for the 'Noles on Saturday and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, please check in on them because they probably root for the Atlanta Braves, too. There is no joy, only pain with this team. For as long as Mike Norvell continues to trot out there a completely broken player, Florida State does not matter. Give me Brock Glenn starting yesterday.
With a gotta-have-it game on Saturday vs. Cal, a team notorious for losing to winless teams under Justin Wilcox's guidance, I can't even begin to let you know what could conceivably happen if Florida State were to somehow fall to 0-4 (0-3) with a home loss to the Golden Bears. Whoever loses this game on Saturday at Doak Campbell is going to be eviscerated by the college football media at large.
Florida State is currently riding a four-game losing streak, ever since Georgia crushed their spirits.