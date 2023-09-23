3 quarterbacks Alabama should already be targeting in the transfer portal for 2024
Alabama needs a quarterback badly, and Nick Saban should start scouting the 2024 transfer portal.
The Alabama quarterback situation is messy, unproductive, and inefficient, and Nick Saban needs to fix it now for 2024.
After a season-opening loss to Texas, in which starter Jalen Milroe went 14 of 27 with two interceptions, Saban turned to the bench. Against South Florida, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and 2022 four-star recruit Ty Simpson managed to rack up just 107 yards, didn’t throw any touchdown passes, and the team managed just 17 points.
Now the team is going back to Milroe and it appears to be a long season for fans in Tuscaloosa. To avoid a repeat next year, Saban needs to start earmarking players he can get in the transfer portal that will keep the team a favorite for the National title game. Here are three players he should already be scouting.
Alabama transfer portal target at quarterback: Devin Brown, Ohio State
Devin Brown will be a junior next season at Ohio State and just lost the starting job for the Buckeyes to current junior Kyle McCord.
Despite a rough game against Indiana, McCord has been productive. He's completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and has six touchdowns to just one interception. He's been good, but not setting the world on fire, at least not NFL scouting reports. Barring a phenomenal season that catapults him into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, McCord will be back next year and will retain the starting job.
Brown was a four-star recruit in 2022, and the fourth-best high school quarterback prospect that season. His high school coach was former NFL quarterback Joe Germaine, and during his senior year, he threw for 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns.
He has completed 70 percent of his passes in limited snaps and has a decent size at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds.
Bama saw another Ohio State quarterback transfer to the SEC a few years ago, and Joe Burrow had arguably the greatest season in NCAA football history. Now Alabama gets a chance to try and repeat history.