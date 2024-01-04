3 Raiders who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The Raiders could make some big changes after their third straight losing season.
2) A Davante Adams trade away from the Raiders feels inevitable
Davante Adams came to the Raiders in large part to play with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr. That didn't end up lasting very long, and Carr now plays in New Orleans. Adams remained in Las Vegas and even survived the deadline when it felt like he might've been moved, but it's hard to see him lasting past this offseason.
The Raiders don't offer Adams anything he's going to want. He's already under contract through the 2026 season, so he doesn't have to worry about getting paid. He won't have a chance to win on a Raiders team that will likely look very different next season. He doesn't have his friend, Carr, throwing him the football. Why exactly would he want to stay? The even better question is, why don't the Raiders trade him while they can?
Adams is still a star wideout, putting up over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season and fifth in the last six years. Still, he's 31 years old and owed a lot of money particularly in 2025 and 2026 when he'll be in his mid-30's.
The Raiders have the chance to get prime draft assets from a desperate team like the Jets and rebuild their roster. They won't have a chance to win with Adams, so they might as well get what you can from him while he still should have good value. It'd be a win-win for both sides, as Adams has no reason to want to be in Las Vegas anyway.