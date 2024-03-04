3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, March 4-10
The upset has been the theme of this college basketball season. Which 3 ranked teams find themselves on upset alert prior to Champ Week?
The end of the college basketball regular season is upon us and many teams are looking feverisly at the Bubble Watch hoping to see if they make the cut for the NCAA Tournament. With most teams having only two regular season games remaining before their conference tournament, scoring a pivotal upset can be the difference between hearing your name called on Selection Sunday or having to settle for a disappointing NIT trip.
Which teams that fall inside the AP Top 25 Poll this week find themselves in the most danger of getting picked off? Read on to find out the top three candidates, beginning with a dangerous Mountain West road trip for the Aztecs.
3 Ranked College Basketball Teams On Upset Alert In Week 18
No. 21 San Diego State (At UNLV 3/5)
We've regularly covered the Mountain West this season in the upset alert column as the league has proven to be no joke for its many NCAA Tournament contenders. Winning a road game in league play is a major accomplishment and San Diego State hasn't done well away from Viejas Arena, losing all five of its league games on the road to potential tournament teams.
Tuesday's trip to UNLV is very dangerous since the Runnin' Rebels may not have the profile of an at-large candidate but have punched above their weight at home. UNLV has already swept New Mexico and picked off Colorado State at home while narrowly losing to Utah State and Nevada by a combined four points.
Some bad early season losses have UNLV too far from the bubble to make a serious at-large case so their best path to the dance is to build enough momentum to get hot and steal the league's auto-bid to March Madness. The Rebels have a great shot to take advantage of San Diego State's road woes to knock off another ranked foe at home.