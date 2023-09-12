3 reasons the Jets need a Sam Darnold reunion to replace Aaron Rodgers
The Jets defense is insanely talented, and the offense also has a ton of dangerous weapons. They need a better QB than Zach Wilson to take over for Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Current 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold could be the right man for the job.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets lost the four-time MVP on Monday Night Football, as it seems his Achilles is likely torn, which will keep him out for the entire 2023 NFL season.
Aaron Rodgers was carted off after just four snaps and it snuffed the feeling in MetLife Stadium. The defense and offensive pieces not named Zach Wilson showed up against the Buffalo Bills, which is giving the team hope that they can still compete without the future Hall of Famer.
Just last season the Jets had a top-five defense in terms of points and yards allowed. It was no surprise to see Rob Saleh's defense produce four turnovers against Josh Allen and the Bills.
Is Zach Wilson the guy the Jets want under center headed into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys? After destroying the other New York team on Sunday night, they will be looking to do the same in week two.
New York still has pieces to compete for a playoff spot, and when and if Rodgers returns the team would probably want to be in a position to reach the postseason. Rolling out the former second overall pick as the interim starter, just wouldn't help this team get to where they can be.
Tim Boyle is another option the Jets can look toward too, but it would make more sense to make a move to help this team stay on track. They don't need to grab a star QB, they just need someone who can run the show for an extended period of time.
Who better to go after than San Francisco 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold? Why not? After all, he was drafted with the third overall pick back in 2018 by the Jets, so he knows what it feels like to play in the Big Apple.
Here are the reasons to go for it...