Jets turn disaster into ecstasy with walk-off win over Bills: Best memes and tweets
The New York Jets watched Aaron Rodgers leave early with an ankle injury, but the team rallied and won in overtime on a walk-off punt return by Xavier Gipson.
By Scott Rogust
What a rollercoaster of a night for the New York Jets.
The hype was palpable inside MetLife Stadium, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked on the field as a Jets quarterback for the first time in a regular season game. Four offensive plays later, and Rodgers had to be helped off the field and carted to the x-ray room with an ankle injury.
With that, the crowd quieted down, seemingly watching another season go down the drain.
However, there was no quit in the Jets.
The Jets defense forced Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to turn over the football four times, and quarterback Zach Wilson stepped up in relief, connecting with wide receiver Garrett Wilson with an incredible, game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. The game would go to overtime, and the Jets would end things relatively early.
After forcing the Bills on a three-and-out in overtime, rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson took the punt from Sam Martin and ran it back 65 yards into the end zone for the touchdown to give the Jets the 22-16 victory.
Jets have incredible, walk-off win over the Bills even after Aaron Rodgers' injury
Let's take a look at the reaction from those on social media after the incredible win.
It was an awesome moment for Gipson, an undrafted rookie who earned praise from the Jets coaching staff and players throughout training camp. On the final episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas called him into their office to inform him that he was making the Week 1 roster. And over a week later, Gipson scored a walk-off touchdown for the Jets.
As for Rodgers, Saleh gave an update regarding his injury. Saleh said they believe that Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury and that an MRI scheduled for Tuesday will confirm it, saying, "It's not good." If it does confirm an Achilles injury, Rodgers would be out for the entirety of the 2023 season.
Saleh said that Wilson, who stepped up in relief of Rodgers, would be the starter the rest of the way. Wilson completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Jets' defense gave Allen fits throughout the game. Safety Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen three times in the game, while defensive lineman Micheal Clemons forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter.
With some big news looming on Tuesday, the Jets are going to celebrate their huge divisional win over the Bills on Monday night.