3 reasons Mookie Betts could steal NL MVP from Ronald Acuña
Ronald Acuña Jr. appears to have the NL MVP all wrapped up, but we can't count out Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts just yet.
No. 2 reason Mookie Betts could win MVP: Outdated views
Let's be frank. Baseball is a sport of multiple generations — the new and the old. Those generations don't always agree on the decorum around the game. Certain 'unwritten rules' remain strongly enforced, while others have been (rightfully) relaxed to keep up with the times.
There is a certain demographic of baseball fans (and media members) predisposed to vote against Acuña. He wears his hat backwards, he uses too much eye black, he celebrates with too much flamboyance, he doesn't respect the sanctity of the game. Those are all very dumb arguments, but those arguments exist more than we would like to believe.
Betts fits a more traditionalist portrait of MLB stardom. Acuña represents the new age, and there are complicated feelings about that. Just this week, the Cubs broadcast went bananas over Acuña picking up the bag after claiming his record-breaking 70th stolen base. There have been similar instances of unrighteous anger surrounding Atlanta all season.
This would be the worst possible excuse to vote for Betts, who has a legitimate case built on stats and performance, but we have to operate with full honesty to understand the awards landscape. Acuña should, and probably will, win, but do not be shocked if a large chunk of Betts voters share an outdated perspective on the game of baseball and how it should be played.