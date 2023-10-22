3 receivers available in trades, one maybe, and one who definitely isn't
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are three wide receivers available on the trade market — and one expected to stay put.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow is definitely available via trade
The Las Vegas Raiders are somehow 3-3 despite feeling like a true candidate for the mantle of 'worst team in football' half the time. Davante Adams won't get traded, but he has made his frustration with the team's lack of identity clear. Josh McDaniels has done a lot of losing since his arrival last season and it's starting to feel like a teardown is inevitable. If not now, soon enough.
One potential trade deadline casualty (or beneficiary) is Hunter Renfrow. The speedy slot receiver has been virtually excised from the game plan this season. He has six receptions and 59 yards across six games. He was on the field for five snaps last week. It's a bit strange to see a 27-year-old with recent Pro Bowl honors completely ignored by his coach and quarterback.
Per ESPN's Fowler, Renfrow has been available for trade "for the better part of the last year." It's clear Las Vegas is done with him. Renfrow is owed slightly over $13 million this season with a contract out before his $13.7 million for next season kicks in. The contract could scare off teams, but it's a short-term investment, and the trade price shouldn't be very steep given the circumstances.
Renfrow went for 103 receptions and 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns in 2021. Injuries messed him up last season, but there's no doubting the Clemson product's ability to produce when he's right. If there's a team in search of a lost-cost slot receiver to work the middle of the field, Renfrow has the potential to deliver big time.