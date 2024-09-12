3 running back options for Christian McCaffrey fantasy owners who already missed on Jordan Mason
The nightmare scenario for fantasy owners the world over unfolded last Monday night, when it was announced — within hours of game time — that Christian McCaffrey was inactive. After propping him up as healthy all week, the San Francisco 49ers pulled the rug out on thousands of fantasy owners.
Not only was it a sudden move, but it happened on a Monday night. If this were the 1:00 p.m. ET slot on Sunday, fine, there's plenty of time to target a replacement. On Monday night, though, all the games have been played. Unless you were one of the few to roster Jordan Mason ahead of time as a handcuff (as my opponent, er, thankfully was), you were left in a particularly unfortunate bind.
McCaffrey was pretty much the consensus No. 1 pick on fantasy boards, too, so this situation was practically designed in a lab to cause maximum pain to top pick owners everywhere.
Thankfully, there's a bit more of a heads-up in advance of San Francisco's Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey is not expected to suit up. Now, the man himself would like to dispute those reports — he's preparing to suit up — but if Week 1 was any indication, the Niners are operating with elevated caution here. McCaffrey was supposed to suit up against the Jets, too.
It helps than Jordan Mason was so dominant against New York. He put up 28 carries for 147 yards and a score, averaging 5.3 yards per carry with some of the most violent running I've seen in a minute. The dude just attacked gaps and fought through contact with impressive fervor. I'd feel comfortable letting McCaffrey take his time in recovery, too.
But you? You weren't able to land Mason on waivers, or perhaps your rival lucked into an early-season RB1 with their last pick. You need somebody else to fill the substantial void left by McCaffrey. Here are a few relatively available options to consider.
3. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings
Ty Chandler was a healthy participant in the Vikings' run game Week 1, netting eight carries for 17 yards. He also added three receptions for 25 yards, tied for No. 3 on the team in targets. He is the obvious next-man-up if Aaron Jones gets hurt, but even in the meantime, Chandler's role should be large enough to support fantasy relevance.
He couldn't find too many gaps in the defense last Sunday, but it's important to remember the game script. Minnesota was frontrunning the entire time, which meant handoffs were plentiful and the Giants were fine loading up against the run. In a more balanced game, the Vikings probably air it out more, which could serve Chandler as a short-range safety valve for Sam Darnold.
Any way you slice it, Chandler is the Vikings' third-down RB and he should have a more robust role than your standard change-of-pace option. Jones looked excellent atop the Vikings backfield and the 49ers' defense is a tough draw in Week 2, but short and long term, Chander probably deserves some consideration for those with a McCaffrey-sized hole in their lineup.
2. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Zach Charbonnet's development is in the Seattle Seahawks' best interest. Kenneth Walker remains the top dog, and he dominated touches on Sunday (20 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown). That did not prevent Charbonnet from getting his slice of the action, though, as the 23-year-old operated as the clear pace-changer in Seattle's backfield.
Charbonnet couldn't find much running room against a stout Denver Broncos front, netting 12 yards on eight carries, but the workload alone is encouraging, and we've seen more explosive flashes from the UCLA product before. Best of all, Charbonnet found pay dirt on a 30-yard dart from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.
He finished the game catching 2-of-3 targets for 29 yards with a score. Not the most overtly productive evening, but that is a Week 1 fantasy win, and it's a sign that Seattle trusts Charbonnet around the red zone.
He, too, was drafted more as a handcuff than a go-to in most leagues, but Charbonnet has the upside to produce on a weekly basis, even in a streamlined RB2 role. Seattle's offense warrants optimism with Ryan Grubb calling the shots and hey, you're clearly not flush with options if you're reading this article. He's a solid stopgap until McCaffrey is back in the lineup, especially as another potential PPR producer.
1. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Always target the rookie RB. Always. Especially when there's a clear path to an elevated role midseason.
We all knew Raschaad White was the nominal RB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into the season, but 22-year-old Bucky Irving was plentifully involved in the offense on Sunday. White received more touches (15 to 9), but Irving was far more productive with his reps, totalling 62 yards. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry, compared to 2.1 for White (31 yards). Half of White's yards came on a single play, so it was even more dire than it looks.
Irving, on the other hand, was spry and had no trouble finding gaps in the defense. Game flow is a noteworthy factor here — Tampa blew out Washington, so more runs were scripted as the game progressed — but it's clear that Irving is a staple in the Bucs offense with a chance to take on more responsibilities as the campaign progresses. For White, in the second to last year of an ultra-cheap contract, there's very little financial incentive to keep him above Irving in the pecking order if the latter is more productive.
So, if he's still available in your league, add Irving. He has a chance to put up numbers in Week 2, even against a tough Lions defense, but even beyond that, he's a potential cash cow for teams in need of one more quality RB. Get him... before it's too late.