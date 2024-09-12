Christian McCaffrey optimistic about Week 2 chances, despite reports
By Lior Lampert
San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey put the NFL and fantasy football world on tilt by being a surprise inactive in Week 1. Since then, reporting regarding his health and availability moving forward has been all over the place.
McCaffrey missed San Francisco's 2024 regular-season opener due to a calf strain Achilles tendinitis. As someone with no medical background or knowledge, neither injury sounds particularly encouraging for an athlete who relies on his burst and explosiveness. However, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year anticipates himself suiting up for the 49ers' next game against the Minnesota Vikings.
"My mentality is I'm playing this week [versus the Vikings]," McCaffrey told reporters, h/t KNBR. "That's where I'm at."
As confident and affirmative as McCaffrey sounds about his Week 2 status, recent intel would suggest it's more of a toss-up than he'd like.
Christian McCaffrey optimistic about Week 2 chances, despite reports
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCaffery is a "long shot" to take the field when the Niners face the Vikings on the road. Moreover, the insider noted that San Fran is taking an "extra cautious" approach with their franchise tailback. So, ostensibly, there is a disconnect between the three-time Pro Bowler's comments and what the media is telling us.
Hearing straight from the horse's (McCaffrey) mouth that he'll play holds weight. But ultimately, the decision isn't entirely up to him. If the San Francisco medical staff believes he's better off sitting out a second consecutive contest, they won't put the 28-year-old at risk. In other words, it's best to take whatever we hear with a grain of salt until there's more clarity on the situation.
Despite everything, McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the 49ers' injury report. While that doesn't guarantee he'll play, his early-week training participation (albeit restricted) bodes well for his return coming sooner rather than later.
Considering McCaffrey got ruled out merely 90 minutes before kickoff in Week 1, his absence shouldn't last much longer. Nonetheless, 49ers backup running Jordan Mason may have accidentally revealed it wasn't really a game-time call.
At this point, who knows what's real and what isn't? For now, whether the 49ers have McCaffrey at their disposal in Minnesota remains unclear.