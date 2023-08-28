3 Saints who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 3, and 1 on verge of being cut
Dennis Allen’s New Orleans Saints hoped to wrap up a perfect preseason when they hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday night.
Saints who earned roster spot No. 2: TE Jimmy Graham
It was good to see the talented performer back on the field after what happened less than a week ago. Tight end Jimmy Graham, who inked a one-year, $1.31 million deal with the Saints in late July (via Spotrac), was arrested in an incident described as a “medical episode” by team officials.
On Sunday vs. the Texans, he finished the evening with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. In the game, the 2010 third-round pick of the Saints made one of those catches reminiscent of his play during his early days in New Orleans.
In his first five NFL seasons, Graham totaled an impressive 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 scores. There were three Pro Bowl invitations and an All-Pro nod in 2013. He was surprisingly traded to the Seahawks in 2015 and after an injury-shortened first year with the club, put up respectable numbers with Pete Carroll’s team and earned two more Pro Bowl invites.
Graham signed with the Packers in 2018 and then joined the Bears in 2020. Over the course of those four seasons, he combined for just 157 receptions, 16 for scores. He didn’t play in 2022 and if he makes the Saints’ final roster, there could be some NFL Comeback Player of the Year talk down the road.