Jimmy Graham makes Saints fans believe it’s 2013 again
Jimmy Graham is giving off 2013 vibes in the New Orleans Saints' preseason finale.
Are we watching the New Orleans Saints' 2023 preseason finale or a 2013 Saints postseason game?
That's the question on everybody's mind as Jimmy Graham turns back the clock on this fine Sunday evening. The 36-year-old Graham, whose last NFL snap came in 2021, reeled in two monster catches during the first half of the Saints' final preseason game.
It's safe to say the Caesars Superdome crowd was lovin' it.
First, it was a 20-yard pitch and catch on first down, with Jameis Winston lobbing it up for a Graham back-shoulder grab. Good defense, better offense.
That alone was enough to bring back the nostalgia of Graham's prime.
His touchdown catch later in the drive, however, brought it back full stop.
Classic.
Jimmy Graham reminds New Orleans Saints fans of the good ol' days with preseason showstoppers
That touchdown is the perfect distillation of Jimmy Graham's appeal. He's going back to his basketball roots, essentially boxing out the defender and using his massive 6-foot-7, 259-pound frame to high-point the ball and wrestle it to the ground despite a physical effort from the helplessly tiny defender.
Graham is on the roster bubble for the Saints. His return to action is already on shaky ground after legal trouble earlier in the month. It has been a long and winding road in recent years for Graham, who was rammed by a car while riding his bike in Miami a few months ago.
The longtime NFL vet's last season was spent with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He appeared in 15 games (six starts) and compiled 14 receptions on 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, Graham's prime was a different story. Not that long ago, Graham was one of the best tight ends in football — a physical marvel with the uniquely soft hands and capacity for dexterous aerial acrobatics one can only find in a former college basketball player. Graham spent three years with the Miami men's basketball team prior to his professional football reformation.
In 2013, Graham went for 1,215 yards on 86 receptions and led the NFL with 16 touchdowns. In his prime, there simply weren't many defenders who could hope to match up one-on-one.
Things have changed, of course. Graham has slowed down and he's not going to be the Saints' primary tight end. Juwan Johnson holds those honors, while Taysom Hill will continue to see snaps as a utility tight end of sorts.
But, there is a path to a roster spot and playing time for Graham, especially after his performance Sunday night. Jameis Winston clearly has a rapport with the veteran pass-catcher and 6-foot-7 never goes out of style. There's no reason Derek Carr can't develop a similar connection. Graham is still bigger than everybody else, which makes him a potentially useful red zone target.
He's making a strong case to the Saints front office. There's no doubt the fanbase would love to have Graham back for a proper swan song.