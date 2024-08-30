3 San Francisco 49ers who won’t be back in 2025 after Brandon Aiyuk contract
By Lior Lampert
Brandon Aiyuk's contract extension has arguably left the San Francisco 49ers with more questions than answers.
Rewarding Aiyuk with a well-deserved megadeal to conclude his "hold-in" and the dragged-out endless stalemate between him and the 49ers solves a massive short-term problem. However, the organization's outlook beyond the 2024 NFL campaign is now under scope.
Rent isn't due quite yet for the Niners, thanks to quarterback Brock Purdy's rookie-scale $985,000 earnings for this upcoming season. But the league's landlord, AKA the salary cap, will come to collect as soon as next offseason.
Between Aiyuk's new $30 million average annual compensation and Purdy's looming payday, things are getting expensive in the Bay Area. Moreover, they made superstar running back Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid player at his position this past June. We haven't even discussed All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and his ongoing holdout from the team in seek of a presumably market-setting long-term pact. Undeniably, the 49ers have obstacles to overcome.
Nonetheless, someone (or multiple people) on the 49ers will get shafted because of the Aiyuk deal. These three players fall under that category and will find themselves looking for new homes in 2025 because of it.
3. Dre Greenlaw, LB
After suffering a freak, non-contact torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, linebacker Dre Greenlaw has a long road to recovery. He's trying to do what he can from the sidelines to expedite the process, though doing it in street clothes is telling.
Greenlaw is entering a contract year and will be a free agent in 2025, putting his future with the Niners at a disadvantage. Moving on from him would be quite a seamless split for the Niners.
Starting this forthcoming season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Greenlaw will miss at least four games. The 49ers signed veteran and former All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell this past March, suggesting the 27-year-old should be out a while.
Undoubtedly talented, Greenlaw's a critical contributor to the 49ers defensive unit. Nevertheless, his devastating injury and expiring salary make him a prime candidate to move off in the post-Aiyuk extension era.
2. Charvarius Ward, CB
Charvarius Ward is the rock of San Francisco's secondary. But, like Greenlaw, 2024 marks the last year of his current deal with the Niners. So, the standout defensive back could end up pricing himself out of the team's range with an encore performance of 2023.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks Ward as the third-best cornerback in football heading into this season. With that in mind, he'll absolutely have no shortage of suitors on the open market ready to throw a bag at him. Unfortunately, it may be hard for the 49ers to retain his services.
Ward racked up 72 combined tackles, a league-leading 23 pass deflections, and five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) last season. His efforts earned him his first career Pro Bowl nod and All-Pro Second Team honors. Losing him would be a crushing blow for the 49ers, but it's a realistic (if not probable) outcome in light of Aiyuk's gigantic contract.
1. Deebo Samuel, WR
This offseason, wide receiver Deebo Samuel changed his jersey number to one. Perhaps he was onto something, considering he likely has one more year with the 49ers.
After meeting Aiyuk's demands, San Fran has two of the costliest players at the wideout position between him and Samuel. But the latter has an out in his contract after this year, giving the team an opportunity to part ways with him.
The 49ers ostensibly prepared to be without Aiyuk or Samuel in the future this offseason. They signed unsung Super Bowl darling Jauan Jennings to a two-year, $15.39 million contract. Additionally, they spent a first-round pick on ex-Florida Gator Rickey Pearsall.
With Aiyuk and Jennings locked up, plus the integration of Pearsall, Samuel is all but gone from San Francisco following 2024.