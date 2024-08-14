3 Seahawks veterans who will be cut before Week 1 and why
By Lior Lampert
2024 marks Year 1 of the Mike Macdonald era for the Seattle Seahawks, though there aren't high expectations for the team this season.
Sportsbooks have set the Macdonald-led Seahawks' win total at 7.5 games. In other words, Seattle projects to be below .500 and presumably out of playoff contention. Considering they've posted a 9-8 record in consecutive campaigns, the odds suggest an unfortunate step backward is on the horizon.
As Macdonald settles into his role as head coach of the Seahawks, there will naturally be growing pains. Not to mention, he's the youngest sideline general in the NFL. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old will be working to build a culture and sustainable winning environment.
Macdonald will have his fingerprints all over the roster construction to do so. Like every coach, the goal is to find players who align with his football identity. With that in mind, some veterans that the Pete Carroll regime previously prioritized find themselves on the chopping block. The three current Seahawks mentioned below fall under that category and will be released by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.
3. Coby Bryant is struggling to find a place in this crowded Seahawks secondary
Coby Bryant established himself as a notable contributor for the Seahawks in his 2022 rookie season. He posted 70 combined tackles (four for loss), four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two sacks, appearing in all 17 regular-season games (six starts).
However, a lingering toe issue limited Bryant's production and availability. He logged 18 total tackles and a forced fumble across nine contests. His defensive snap share dropped significantly, from 65 percent to 23.
The former college standout at Cincinnati is now fighting for his spot on the Seahawks 53-man roster -- a battle he's on the wrong side of. Seattle has a packed cornerback room led by Pro Bowlers Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. Moreover, they spent fifth- and sixth-round picks on Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, adding even more competition to the group.
2. Marquise Blair is the odd man out after the Seahawks' free-agent signings
The Seahawks signed vet safeties K'Von Wallace and Rayshawn Jenkins this offseason. These moves are essentially writing on the wall for defensive back Marquise Blair, who's unlikely to overcome their presence.
A former second-round pick in 2019, Blair has failed to live up to his lofty draft billing. He didn't play in 2023 because he tore his Achilles in April during his brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle brought him back for a reunion this July, signing him to a one-year pact while second-year pro Jerrick Reed II continues rehabbing his torn ACL.
Health has been a concern for Blair throughout his career. Since suiting up for 14 games as a rookie, he's appeared in 11 across three seasons.
Ultimately, Seattle signed Blair because they needed another body at training camp sans Reed. The former is keeping the latter's seat warm.
Blair is expendable as Seattle will move forward with its safety trio of Jenkins, Wallace and Reed.
1. D'Wayne Eskridge is as good as gone
Wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge playing in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' preseason opener is noteworthy, as Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times points out.
Eskridge is "fighting for his football life right now," per Condotta.
Like Blair, Eskridge was a second-round selection during the Carroll epoch. So, that puts him in a precarious position, especially if he doesn't impress at camp.
Seattle's stud receiving triad of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and 2023 first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba already puts Eskridge at a disadvantage. Additionally, the Seahawks are big fans of undrafted second-year wideout Jake Bobo, who showed flashes of upside as a rookie.
To make matters worse, the Seahawks signed pass-catcher Laviska Shenault this offseason. So, at best, Eskridge is competing for the fifth spot on the depth chart.
Across three seasons, Eskridge has 17 receptions for 122 scoreless yards. Virtually non-existent production like that and a history of injuries will be challenging to overlook for a head coach who didn't choose the 27-year-old.