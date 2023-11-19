3 St. Louis Cardinals ace backup plans after whiffing on Aaron Nola
The St. Louis Cardinals were in the Aaron Nola chase, but eventually fell out of favor as compared to the Phillies and Braves. Where do they turn now?
By Mark Powell
It's a well-known fact the St. Louis Cardinals were interested in Aaron Nola. Since the end of the 2023 NLCS, John Mozeliak and St. Louis were targeting Nola, along with a number of other starting pitchers. Mozeliak and the Cards prefer to add at least two starters to the mix this offseason.
However, over the last few weeks, Mozeliak has started to backtrack some from his comments, or at least add a slight caveat. That is, the Cards don't have to acquire their entire rotation in free agency. Instead, Mozeliak expects to be active via trade, and perhaps finding creative solutions for starting pitching rather than spending the entire payroll on it. This season's pitching market is considered relatively weak compared to most winters.
The Cardinals were never going to give Nola a $30 million AAV, which was his reported asking price prior to signing with the Phillies for less. A seven-year deal was also a little long for Mozeliak's liking. While Nola did not work out, it's early enough in the offseason for the Cardinals to find starting pitching, and even an ace-caliber player. It just won't be Nola.
St. Louis Cardinals should sign Jordan Montgomery after missing on Aaron Nola
Jordan Montgomery is the easy answer for the Cardinals. Montgomery was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline, only to win a World Series in Arlington. It was the perfect rental success story.
However, the Rangers have maintained interest in Montgomery this offseason. They have plenty of money to spend, and will surely offer Monty a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid pitchers in baseball.
The Cardinals hold a slight edge over other interested teams in that Montgomery is familiar with their clubhouse culture, and they believed in him from the jump. St. Louis traded Harrison Bader -- then one of the top defensive outfielders in the NL -- to the Yankees in exchange for him. FanSided's Robert Murray discussed the obvious fit in St. Louis just a few weeks ago:
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
Montgomery will be costly -- arguably Nola prices -- but he's a pitcher the Cardinals know better and can rely on.