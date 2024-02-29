3 teams desperate enough to trade for Jets draft bust Zach Wilson
The New York Jets have granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers need someone to compete with Kenny Pickett in training camp. That is dangerously close to priority No. 1 this offseason. While it's probably smarter to prioritize an established vet (Russell Wilson?) or a quality rookie, there's a chance that Pittsburgh takes a wild gamble on Zach Wilson and let the chips fall where they may.
I'm not sure we collectively appreciate the non-zero odds that Wilson straight-up outperforms Kenny Pickett in camp. I'm also not sure if that's a complete indictment on Pickett or a tacit expression of faint optimism in Wilson, who put together a couple genuinely impressive performances last season. That 245-yard, two-score outing against Kansas City in Week 4 was a real moment. His 301-yard game against Houston in Week 13 — a game the Jets won 30-6 — should not go forgotten.
Maybe this is all just devil's advocate nonsense, but the problem with Pickett is... he doesn't really take chances. The turnover numbers are low, the completion percentage is fair enough, but he is completely restrained by a weak arm. The Steelers' play-calling didn't help last season, but we shouldn't expect Arthur Smith to dial up bold, inventive plays based on his Falcons tenure.
With Wilson, the Steelers at least get a risk-taker under center. Mike Tomlin has literally never finished below .500, so the organizational floor is extremely high. The defense will carry its weight. There is talent in the WR room, although that talent can be erratic at times. This is not the outcome Pittsburgh should strive for, but if better options fall through, there's a case to be made that Wilson is worth a look. He's at least better than handing the job to Pickett uncontested. The latter has to work for it this time around.