3 teams that can salvage Trae Young's career and return him to postseason stage
Trae Young has not been on a major playoff stage since the 2021 NBA Playoffs and needs to get back there.
In case you forgot what happened in 2021, the Hawks finished with a 41-31 record and finished as the fifth seed. In the first round, they lit up Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks in five games. In the second round, they were underdogs against the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and won in seven games. Then in the Eastern Conference Finals, they matched up against the Milwaukee Bucks and lost in six games.
During that run, Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists. Since then, he and the Hawks have won a total of three playoff games and missed the playoffs last season. They tried to improve the team by adding Dejounte Murray, but he was traded to the Pelicans this past offseason. Young has continued to put up big numbers but hasn't been able to lead his team to wins or conjure the magic of that 2021 playoff run in big moments.
If the small guard ever wants to be on that playoff stage again, he will have to do it away from Atlanta. Here are three suitors who can put Trae Young back on that playoff stage.
3. Orlando Magic
It is shocking that the Orlando Magic are a competitive team. After finishing 34-48 two years ago, they improved to a 47-35 record last season. They managed to grab the fifth seed and forced a Game 7 against a good Cavaliers team in the first round.
This team got as far as they did because of the play of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the great defensive system instilled by Jamahl Mosley. They already have a future superstar in Banchero and a great defensive team, the only thing they were missing was playmaking and scoring from their guards.
This is where Trae Young would be the perfect fit for this team. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged roughly 27 points and 10 assists on 44/36/88 splits. That is exactly the type of production the Magic need from their guard play and Young should be a better fit alongside Banchero than he was to Dejounte Murray.
Even though Young is a defensive liability, the Magic had the second-best defensive rating last year and has some of the best defending guards in the league. They can protect Young like how Klay Thompson did for Steph Curry.
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a similar situation to the one the Orlando Magic are in, but further ahead of schedule. They were the best defensive team in the league last year, have a young superstar in Anthony Edwards and made the Western Conference Finals.
One of the biggest reasons they were not able to get over the hump is the lack of offense they had late in the season. Anthony Edwards did not play well trying to get his shot and trying to be a playmaker, Karl-Anthony Towns did not shoot well and they played against Luka Doncic.
It would be hard for them to trade for Trae Young due to the contracts they have, but it is a risk they should be willing to take. Mike Conley plays a huge role for this team, specifically his playmaking, but he's getting old. This is why the Timberwolves traded for Rob Dillingham in the draft but getting Young can fill that hole and add some more.
With Young on the team, Minnesota will have three legit scoring options and based off their playstyle, will fit with one another. With Minnesota having one of the best defensive lineups in the NBA, they too can hide Young on the defensive end. This is one of the best suitors if Young wants to play in the NBA Finals.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
Trae Young to the Los Angeles Lakers is an idea people has been flirting with for the past year and for good reason too. A big three of Trae Young, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would be one of, if not the best trio in the NBA.
The way the Lakers fans talk about D'Angelo Russell, they prefer to have a new point guard at the helm. Even though Russell was more efficient than Young this past season, the potential offensive explosion that Young can go on is much more valuable. Since Russell is a defensive liability, as much so as Young, the Lakers would be gaining more with Young.
The goal for Trae Young is to end up back on a big stage. Two of the top three biggest stages the league has to offer is playing for the Lakers and playing with LeBron James. When you add both of those together, you get the biggest nightly stage in the NBA.
After failing to beat the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back playoffs, and a large part of that was the play of D'Angelo Russell, getting someone who has played well on that stage never hurts. Even though the Lakers would lose some of their depth, in the end, it'll be worth it if everyone stays healthy.