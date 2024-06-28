3 teams that should buy low on Jordan Montgomery at trade deadline
By Curt Bishop
It's safe to say that the 2024 season has not gone according to plan for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. After being a postseason hero for the Texas Rangers during their run to their first World Series title, he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year, $25 million contract with a vesting option for 2025.
Unfortunately, Montgomery signed late and didn't get a proper spring training. As a result, he has struggled this year. Despite a 6-5 record, he owns an ERA of 6.03 in his 13 starts. He was even booed off the mound on Thursday after allowing eight runs to the Minnesota Twins in just 2.2 innings of work.
However, a change of scenery might help him, and if the Diamondbacks continue to slide, they could look to sell with Montgomery being a prime trade candidate. Here are three teams that could buy low on him.
3. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves already have a strong starting rotation, even with Spencer Strider out for the season. They have a resurgent Chris Sale, Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, and Charlie Morton. But one more addition could complete their rotation.
This is where Montgomery comes into play. His season hasn't gone according to plan, but he could still be of use to a contender should Arizona fall out of contention.
In Atlanta's case, they need to create some separation in the Wild Card race between themselves, the San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. They also could stand to try and make up some ground in the NL East. They sit eight games back of the Philadelphia Phillies, who own baseball's best record.
If added, Montgomery would give the Braves another starter that has a track record of pitching well in the postseason, and despite his struggles, he could make the Braves serious contenders for a World Series title.
2. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have performed surprisingly well this season after a quiet offseason. They were projected by most to finish in the basement of the American League East.
Instead, Alex Cora's squad sits at 43-37 and they are only a half-game back of the Kansas City Royals for the third and final Wild Card spot entering Friday. Their starting rotation has performed brilliantly, with Tanner Houck emerging as a legitimate ace.
But Boston could use a little experience in that rotation, and Montgomery can help with that. Interestingly enough, he has some family ties in Boston, as his wife previously worked at a hospital in the city.
Boston could also finally have a pitcher they can trust to start a postseason game, and Montgomery would return to a familiar division, having pitched in the AL East with the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox deadline strategy isn't clear just yet, but if they remain in contention, we could very well see them end up in buy mode rather than sell mode.
Montgomery is an ideal buy-low candidate for the Red Sox and would instantly make them a better team despite his struggles with the Diamondbacks this season.
1. St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are another interesting possibility. St. Louis actually acquired him from the Yankees in 2022 for the stretch run and later shipped him off to Texas when they fell out of contention in 2023.
A return to his former team could help him, as Busch Stadium is a familiar environment.
Like the Red Sox, the Cardinals are in need of another starting pitcher who can be trusted to start a playoff game, and while they have Sonny Gray, the rest of the rotation leaves a lot to be desired. Also, because of his struggles, the Cardinals wouldn't have to give up a whole lot in order to get him, which is beneficial for a team that is often hesitant to give up prospects in trades.
Montgomery's vesting option for 2025 has already kicked in, so St. Louis would have him for at least another season. If he can figure things out, he and Gray can form a nasty one-two punch at the top of the rotation and make the Cardinals a team nobody wants to face in the postseason.
Fans in St. Louis have desired a World Series contender for some time, and Montgomery would get them closer to that.