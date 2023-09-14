3 teams that could use Bogdan Bogdanovic when he becomes trade-eligible
After a strong performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Bogdan Bogdanovic reminded basketball minds around the NBA that he's much more than a shooter. What teams should pursue the Serbian star?
Bogdan Bogdanovic will become trade-eligible on Saturday, September 16, and the Atlanta Hawks are already shopping the Serbiang wing to front offices around the league according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. It's a good time for the Hawks to be selling, Bogdanovic is coming a stellar performance for Serbia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He averaged 19.1 points per game and 4.6 assists per game, led Serbia to the Silver medal, and was named to the tournament All-Star 5.
Perhaps most importantly, Bogdanovic's play at the FIBA World Cup reminded folks that he is much more than a shooter. To a degree, Bogdanovic's sweet stroke has been a detriment to him in the NBA. He's a career 39-percent three-point shooter on nearly 2,300 attempts, one of the best marks on that volume in the league. But he's never averaged more than 3.8 assists per game in the NBA and is rarely thought of as a pick-and-roll ballhandler. Bogdanovic showcased those skills at the World Cup and whatever teams pursue him should be looking to tap into those skills, and not just his shooting.
Bogdanovic is 31 years old and has four years left on his $68 million contract with a team option for the final season. He certainly brings a lot to the table on offense but heading into the back-end of his prime, whoever acquires him must be committed to him and likely in win-now mode. Here are three teams that could use Bogdanovic immediately.
Bogdan Bogdanovic could be the missing piece for the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have made deep playoff runs two seasons in a row. They made the 2022 NBA Finals but came up short against the Golden State Warriors, and lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat last season. In both series, they were undone by their lack of a secondary offensive creator.
Jayson Tatum is one of the best perimeter offensive players in the history of basketball and is the primary reason the Celtics offense looks unstoppable at times. However, he needs to rest sometimes. Either by coming out of the game or at the very least taking fewer on-ball repetitions. That's not an option for Boston deep into the playoffs. Jaylen Brown can barely dribble with one hand, rendering him useless in the role of a creator. Marcus Smart has been traded, and Derrick White could maybe take some of these repetitions but not all of them It's not his game.
If Boston had one more reliable creator in their offense, they might be invincible. That's why they should be calling about Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is a good creator and showcased that over the summer, but in the NBA he can't be a team's primary creator. That means being a 2a or 2b as a creator for Boston, alongside White and behind Tatum, would be perfect for him. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is only four years older than Bogdanovic, would also love the former Euroleague player's ability to space the floor. Mazzulla, like Bogdanovic, is more than happy to live and die by the three. Bogdanovic is a perfect fit for the coach and the roster. It's a no-brainer for Boston to try to make this happen.