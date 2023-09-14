3 teams that could use Bogdan Bogdanovic when he becomes trade-eligible
After a strong performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Bogdan Bogdanovic reminded basketball minds around the NBA that he's much more than a shooter. What teams should pursue the Serbian star?
Now could finally be the time for Bogdan Bogdanovic to join the Milwaukee Bucks
Three years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly made a trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. They reportedly had acquired him from the Sacramento Kings for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Illyasova, and D.J. Wilson. Bogdanovic was meant to join the team alongside newly acquired Jrue Holiday and form the new backcourt to team up with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Unfortunately, the trade did not go through. It was reported too soon and ended up falling apart, Bogdanovic was traded to the Hawks that summer instead. The Bucks, though, should try to make this happen once again.
Even though Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA Championship, they have come up short in the playoffs since then. In 2022, they lost in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics and were upset by the eight-seed Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. In 2022, Middleton was hurt. In 2023, Antetokounmpo was hurt. With both of those players out, the Bucks struggled on offense. Holiday is a great defender, but his offensive numbers consistently plummet in the playoffs.
Bogdanovic could fill that void. In a similar fit to what he would do on the Celtics, he would primarily offer floor-spacing but would also be a fantastic player to turn to when Middleton or Antetokounmpo are struggling, or even injured. A Holiday-Bogdanovic-Middleton-Antentoukounmpo-Lopez line-up would be extremely formidable on both ends of the floor and could bring them their second title in four seasons.