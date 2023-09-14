3 teams that could use Bogdan Bogdanovic when he becomes trade-eligible
After a strong performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Bogdan Bogdanovic reminded basketball minds around the NBA that he's much more than a shooter. What teams should pursue the Serbian star?
Bogdan Bogdanovic would be a good plan-b for the Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers desperately need a ball handler, someone who could run their offense who isn't named Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, and get the whole team involved. They are currently interested in James Harden who requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers back in July and listed the Clippers as his only destination.
The trade has not come to fruition. The Clippers are not interested in parting ways with anything more than their expiring contracts, and the Sixers are seeking either a star-player or star-player package in return. This impasse could be resolved, or the Clippers could decide they have had enough and pursue another player. Bogdan Bogdanovic could fill a similar role for them.
The spacing Bogdanovic would provide next to George and Leonard would be lethal, and make the Clippers very difficult to guard. He could also run the Clippers offense, but the biggest concern with this trade would be how much he's being asked to do on that front. Bogdanovic could take some repetitions as a primary ball handler, but filling that role entirely for one team is not ideal. It could be worth a gamble though, and if the Clippers could swing it for only some expiring contracts once could argue it's better than going all-in on Harden. The last two teams to do that have regretted it.