3 teams that should avoid hiring Dan Quinn as head coach after Cowboys' playoff collapse
Dan Quinn's head-coaching stock certainly took a hit after the Dallas Cowboys' playoff disaster.
By John Buhler
Where you land matters. That could not be more of the case than with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. All three of his seasons on Mike McCarthy's staff have ended in soul-crushing and embarrassing playoff defeats for America's Team. While the first two were coaching malpractice issues on the offensive side of the ball, Quinn's strong defense was anything but that vs. Green Bay.
The last two offseasons have seen the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons garner several opportunities to interview for head coaching positions. Each time, he has removed himself from the running in favor of going back to what was deemed a better situation in Dallas. Quinn had been tied to places like Chicago and Denver in previous cycles, but neither of those jobs are coming available.
Of the eight NFL teams that will have a new head coach next year, two jobs are already filled. We should expect for a few more to be filled here soon. While I would say he would have been a good fit leading the New England Patriots, that is Jerod Mayo's team now. He also will not be taking over the Las Vegas Raiders either with Antonio Pierce getting the gig. Quinn is also not going to Atlanta either.
Removing Atlanta from the equation, here are three other NFL teams who should avoid hiring Quinn.
Dan Quinn head-coaching rumors: 3 NFL jobs for him to avoid this cycle
3. Washington Commanders will be under a magnifying glass next season
I am a bit more indifferent on this one, to be totally honest with you. Of the six other available jobs including the one in Atlanta, I could see Quinn having success leading the Washington Commanders. Initially, I think it could work, but I also see it potentially blowing up in his face like it did in Atlanta. There will be no 28-3 Super Bowl collapse on the horizon, as there is no Kyle Shanahan to be found.
Because Washington will have the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders will have a tremendous opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback. They will have their choice of either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels by simply standing pat. However, if they covet Washington native Caleb Williams, the Commanders could be the team to trade up to No. 1 in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears.
While we all should like the fact that Josh Harris is the franchise's new owner, we don't know what he will be like to work for running an NFL team. He has had relative success in the NBA owning the Philadelphia 76ers. His NHL franchise in the New Jersey Devils is starting to find its footing after being bad for a spell. To me, I think the Commanders' post is too hot right now to go with a retread.
Plus, I don't think Harris is going to hire a defensive-minded head coach with deep NFC South ties.