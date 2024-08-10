3 teams that should call Cowboys again about CeeDee Lamb trade
The headlining story of the NFL offseason has been Brandon Aiyuk, his contract situation and whether or not he will be traded before this season. Aiyuk is undoubtably one of the most talented wide receivers in the league. But now, one of the only wideouts more talented than Aiyuk may be landing on the trade market.
Dallas Cowboys wideout Ceedee Lamb seems quite disgruntled with his situation in Dallas. Lamb recently had a pretty interesting response to Jerry Jones' comments on his contract situation. Cody Williams of FanSided has already discussed Lamb's response in detail though. If you're interested in more of the details, check that article out here.
With Lamb seemingly disgruntled, the odds that he could be moved in a trade increase as the days go on. Dallas is going to need to ink him to a massive extension or else they could run the realistic risk of losing him for good once he hits free agency after the upcoming season.
If Lamb becomes available, these three teams should make a run at him.
3. New England Patriots
The first team to look into may be the most aggressive, but they also may be the least likely to actually land Lamb if he does become available.
The New England Patriots were one of the most aggressive teams in the Brandon Aiyuk market, reportedly offering him $32 million AAV in a long term extension if he was sent to New England. But, Aiyuk declined a trade there.
But different players have different priorities. Lamb may be more willing to be moved to a team with more questionable quarterback play if that means he gets the money that he feels he deserves. Quarterback play is obviously very important for a wideout, but so is money.
Since the Patriots were so aggressive in making Aiyuk a part of their future, they will be first in line to try to do the same for Lamb. They may even be willing to offer Lamb a more lucrative contract. I would expect the Patriots to be one of the top teams to land him if he becomes available. It would all be determinant on if Lamb is comfortable with the questionable QB play.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The idea of Lamb becoming a Chief boils down to a few key events over the last few days. Cody Williams of FanSided discussed this recently where he wrote:
"On Friday night, Lamb removed "America's Team" from his bio on X/Twitter. Not only that but he also changed his profile banner to a picture of him and now Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise Brown together while the pair was in college for the Oklahoma Sooners. Only furthering that, Hollywood Brown also changed his banner to a picture of the two wideouts together in Norman."
The timing of these events is quite interesting. Lamb becomes disgruntled and then he proceeds to change his banner in unison with current Chief wideout Hollywood Brown. That sounds a lot like two teammates that are dropping subtle hints that they're trying to play together again in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes has lost football games because of poor wide receiver play over the last few years. Pairing Mahomes up with Lamb would be giving one of the best weapons in the league to the best quarterback in the league. Plus, the Oklahoma reunion between Lamb and Brown. If the Chiefs can come up with the money, this fit would be incredible. Coming up with the money is the difficult part here.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The obvious top team in the sweepstakes for Ceedee Lamb would be the same top team in the sweepstakes for Brandon Aiyuk: Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have been aggressively on the trail to pursue Aiyuk, with very limited holding up a trade there at this point. Tomlin is a player's coach that makes him one of the most liked people in the league. Players, both current and former, have raved about how much they enjoy working with the Steelers head coach.
The fit is also there. Pittsburgh has a bigger need for a wide receiver than maybe any team in the league, as the depth behind George Pickens isn't the greatest. They've completely revamped their offense this offseason by adding a new offensive coordinator and two new quarterbacks. Going forward, they need one more weapon for their quarterback, whether it be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.
This would really just come down to how risky the Steelers would be with their draft picks. If they're willing to cough up some top picks, they could be the favorites to land Lamb. In the past, Pittsburgh has been a bit stubborn with trading multiple top picks in one deal.