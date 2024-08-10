CeeDee Lamb fuels possible doomsday scenario with cryptic social media move
Whenever it's the Dallas Cowboys and a star player locked in a contract negotiation or dispute, things are always going to get ugly. So just imagine what's going on currently with Jerry Jones and the team's brass currently working with both wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott on new deals. And in the case of the former, things are starting to get concerning with the star wideout.
Just in the past week, Jones seemed to slight his star pass-catcher when he told the media that there wasn't a sense of urgency around a new contract, which sparked a muted but clearly unhappy reaction from Lamb on social media, who simply responded, "lol". That was furthered when Prescott chimed in on the situation, even if not as directly.
Now we have the latest development, one that we have to unpack. Because as the viral "wide receiver tweet" meme would tell you, the enemy speaks softly with a knife according to top pass-catchers, so we have to figure out the potential meaning of a cryptic social media move from Lamb amid this tension with the Cowboys.
CeeDee Lamb sparks more Chiefs trade rumors with cryptic social media move
On Friday night, Lamb removed "America's Team" from his bio on X/Twitter. Not only that but he also changed his profile banner to a picture of him and now Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise Brown together while the pair was in college for the Oklahoma Sooners. Only furthering that, Hollywood Brown also changed his banner to a picture of the two wideouts together in Norman.
Though it was hardly serious, there were some rumblings earlier in the offseason before things had gotten this ugly with Lamb and the Cowboys that a trade to the Chiefs could be on the table. That never went any further than speculation, however. Lamb now seemingly hinting directly at that could be a sign that there's more to it than we thought.
At the same time, we have to imagine a less dramatic world wherein this doesn't hit at CeeDee Lamb being traded to the Chiefs as an inevitability. Perhaps this is just two former college teammates reminiscing together about simpler, perhaps better times together. In no way does that mean a trade is imminent with Kansas City -- or any of the other 30 teams in the league, for that matter.
What it clearly indicates, though, is that the drama in Dallas is far from subsided. Lamb wants and deserves a new contract and the Cowboys, as they typically have in such situations, are making it harder on themselves than necessary.
Will the two sides probably ultimately get a deal done? I would suspect that's the end result here, no matter the twists and turns. Letting a player of Lamb's caliber out the door would be foolish beyond repair. But if we do trend closer to a departure, I guess this is definitely a sign to keep an eye on the Chiefs.