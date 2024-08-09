Dak Prescott sends message to Jerry Jones after tone-deaf CeeDee Lamb comments
Not only were the Dallas Cowboys mostly inactive in free agency after an embarrassing exit in last season's Wild Card Round, but they've been frustratingly inactive when it comes to extending their key players.
Arguably the three best and most important players on the team, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are all looking for extensions, and Dallas hasn't come close to signing one of them. In fact, Lamb, in particular, is so desperate for a deal to the point where he is holding out.
Not only is Lamb holding out an unwanted distraction for the Cowboys, but if he isn't playing come Week 1 of the regular season, how good of a team are they? Lamb is one of, if not the best receiver in the league. Losing him for any period of time is a huge deal. Prescott knows it. Cowboys fans know it. Everyone seems to know it except for Jerry Jones, who showed a shocking lack of urgency on Thursday when asked about whether he feels pressure to get a deal done.
All Lamb could do in response to Jones was laugh. He knows Dallas is making a mistake by waiting. Prescott had a message for Jones as well, and it's one Cowboys fans can absolutely get behind.
Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jerry Jones amid unnecessary CeeDee Lamb contract drama
As he was walking off the stage following his press conference on Thursday, Prescott had this to say:
“I can tell you, I got a sense of urgency for it to happen," said Prescott jokingly, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.
He's talking about Lamb's deal. Prescott is eager for this to get done. He knows how important this is. Hopefully, Jones has the right response to seeing this, but based on how things have gone, that might be wishful thinking.
Lamb is asking for a ton of money after watching other elite wideouts get paid, and he deserves every cent of it. The 25-year-old has been a Pro Bowler in three of his four NFL seasons and just led the league with 135 receptions while racking up 1,749 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns in 2023.
Prescott knows that for the Cowboys to have any sort of shot at winning this season, Lamb has to be involved. It's really that simple. He also knows that he's trying to get himself paid, too. His numbers will be a whole lot better if he has an elite receiver to throw to, rather than having someone like 30-year-old Brandin Cooks as his WR1.
It's one thing to refuse to pay Prescott, a quarterback who isn't quite the best of the best, roughly $60 million annually. That's somewhat passable. It's another thing to give a clear-cut top-three receiver high-end receiver money. It's nowhere near the amount a quarterback would get, and Lamb is worth every single penny.
There really is no benefit to this dragging out any longer. The Cowboys have no other choice but to meet Lamb's demands, as there's no real reason for them to not pay him. Hopefully, Prescott's sense of urgency to get it done could be what puts it over the finish line.