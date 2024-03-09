3 teams who should call Patriots with Mac Jones openly on trade block
With Mac Jones officially on the trade block, these three teams should try to acquire him.
2) Mac Jones might thrive if he was traded to the Falcons
Mac Jones deserves a lot of blame for what transpired in New England, but it doesn't help that he had virtually nothing to work with on the offensive side of the ball. The Patriots' top wide receivers were Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas, players who'd fit better as WR3's in most cases. Even in terms of running backs, New England had Rhamondre Stevenson who is solid but he's not Bijan Robinson.
The Atlanta Falcons are a team loaded with offensive talent who could just be a quarterback away from potentially winning the NFC South and making noise in the playoffs. They were in the hunt for the division until the end of last season despite starting guys like Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke under center.
At running back, the Falcons have Bijan Robinson who despite being used only sparingly, had nearly 1,000 yards in his rookie season. He had just 30 more carries than Ezekiel Elliot and had over 300 more rushing yards. Pass catchers on that team include Drake London and Kyle Pitts, two players who can be unlocked with Arthur Smith out of the way.
Mac won't and should not be Atlanta's first option, but they can at least bring him in to compete with whoever they end up with unless it's Kirk Cousins. With actual weapons to work with, he might open some eyes.