3 teams who should call Patriots with Mac Jones openly on trade block
With Mac Jones officially on the trade block, these three teams should try to acquire him.
1) The Rams could use a backup quarterback like Mac Jones
The Los Angeles Rams don't present an opportunity for Mac Jones to play without an injury to their starter, Matthew Stafford, but they still make sense for a couple of reasons.
First, Stafford has missed time in each of the last two seasons due to injury and happens to also be 36 years old. There might be a chance for the Rams' backup to play, so the Rams should make sure they have a competent backup waiting in the wings. Jones might not be a franchise quarterback but he should be a fine backup.
Second, the Rams don't really have a clear backup right now. Carson Wentz is a free agent after spending some time with the Rams last season. Stetson Bennett is still there, but he was placed on the reserve/non-illness list last September and did not appear in a regular season game. It's unclear what his future is with the Rams.
Third, Mac can learn from a quarterback in Stafford who happens to still be among the best quarterbacks in the league. He can watch alongside Sean McVay and potentially even be next in line when Stafford retires.