3 teams who should prefer Trae Young over Dejounte Murray in trade
The Atlanta Hawks are expected to break up their backcourt after another disappointing season. It's now a question of which guard is dealt — Trae Young or Dejounte Murray?
A few months ago, the answer appeared rather obvious. Murray was a popular name in the rumor mill ahead of the February trade deadline, but the Hawks opted to stand pat. Their strategy of inaction did not pan out, so the natural progression is for Atlanta to put Murray back on the trade block. Now, however, it appears the front office is second-guessing its initial strategy.
There is a lot of buzz about Trae Young getting dealt instead. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, several NBA execs value Murray over Young due to contract length and annual value. Young is due an average of $43 million per year through the 2026-27 campaign. Murray's contract averages $28.5 million annually and runs through the 2027-28 season.
To add salt to the wound, Yahoo's Jake Fischer reports that "a lot" of NBA teams value Cleveland's Darius Garland over Trae Young in a potential trade. So, short story short, Young's value is waning in league circles after multiple losing seasons.
Clearly, the case in favor of Murray — cheaper, taller, better on defense — is convincing enough to take root in NBA front offices. There is a world in which the Hawks decide to keep Murray and cut ties with Young. If that is indeed the timeline we are currently living, these front offices should be hammering Atlanta's phone lines in an attempt to acquire the Hawks' diminutive All-Star.
3. Brooklyn Nets
With all due respect to Dejounte Murray, Trae Young operates on a whole different level offensively. Murray is most comfortable as the lead ball-handler, so the wonky fit in Atlanta has done him no favors. Even so, Young is the more inventive passer, equipped with endless 3-point range, a deadly first step, and the twitchy handles necessary to manipulate a defense. He creates more advantages, better sets up teammates, and scores with comparable efficiency.
The Brooklyn Nets need a proper shot creator to ease the burden on Mikal Bridges and balance the offense. Brooklyn could opt to embrace a rebuild, but if the front office commits to contending (or at least occupying the middle of the pack), the Hawks are a logical first phone call. Either guard would boost Brooklyn's outlook, but Young has proven capable of leading a winner (in the past) as a high-usage engine.
He can relegate Bridges to a more natural 3-and-D role while amplifying Nic Claxton's rim-running talent. Brooklyn has compiled a solid collection of versatile defenders and willing role players. All it's lacking is a high-wattage star to tie it all together. One could quibble with Young's recent track record in Atlanta, but he would elevate the Nets' supporting cast and establish a more sustainable offensive hierarchy for new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Defense is a concern for any prospective Trae Young team, but Brooklyn has the likes of Bridges, Claxton, and Dorian Finney-Smith to handle tough assignments and clean up messes. Young, despite all the jokes, actually put together a commendable defensive season in 2023-24. His size is an unavoidable limitation, but he competed hard at the point of attack and put his quick hands to good use (1.3 steals).
Maybe he costs more (financially and in terms of the return package), but Young is well worth the price of admission for Brookyln.
2. New Orleans Pelicans
We probably aren't talking about the New Orleans Pelicans enough as a potential Trae Young destination. It's past time for a major swing from the Pelicans front office. Brandon Ingram is officially available, and the Hawks could prefer a big, shot-making wing next to Dejounte Murray to spearhead the next era.
For the Pelicans, Young offers more dynamic perimeter creation in the CJ McCollum role. The latter either gets demoted to sixth man or dealt in a separate trade. Either way, Young changes the calculus of New Orleans' halfcourt offense. He can bomb 3s and attack a rotating defense off the catch, but Young is accustomed to setting the table. There would be give and take with Trae and Zion Williamson — a lengthy period of adjustment.
The hope would be that after that adjustment period, New Orleans would have the most explosive offense in the Western Conference. Zion spent most of last season in the point guard role. He's a one-man wrecking crew, boasting the speed and strength necessary to apply constant rim pressure. He's less useful away from the ball, but Young can weaponize Williamson in new ways. The Pels can get Zion setting screens, cutting backdoor, and finishing lobs. The Duke product is a dangerous short-roll weapon, capable of making quick passing reads off the catch or putting his head down and getting to the rim at will.
Young would also need to commit to a new approach. The Pelicans would still rely on Young to run pick-and-rolls and prop up the halfcourt offense, but Zion needs his touches at the top of the key. If Young can stretch defenses behind the 3-point line, attack decisively off the catch, and thrive in more of a connective role, that will elevate him to the next level of stardom — not to mention the Pels' offense as a whole. Young is a great shooter whose percentages are dragged down by difficulty and volume. Just imagine him in a more streamlined, cooperative role that yields open looks beyond the arc.
Both Young and Zion are defensive liabilities, but New Orelans has Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Larry Nance, and a solid backbone on that end of the floor. If the Pelicans can round out their offseason with a floor-stretching, shot-blocking center to replace Jonas Valanciunas, the holes would be few and far between.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
FanSided's Nicholas Chiarito actually argued for the inverse of this take — that Los Angeles should prioritize Dejounte Murray — but I am here to supply the rebuttal. At the end of the day, of all rumored Lakers targets, there's a world in which Young is actually the best fit.
It has become popular to write off Young as an empty-calories scorer and negative-impact defender, but we shouldn't let a poor supporting cast color our opinions about a bona fide star. The Hawks' 2021 conference finals run was a fluke, but Young was the genesis of that fluke. He outperformed several of the NBA's top stars on the biggest stage. If not for an untimely injury, Atlanta might have given Milwaukee a run for its money.
The last few years have gone south, but Young is still that same spunky assassin. He steps up to the plate under pressure and tends to deliver his best results in close games. The Lakers are angling for title contention and could value Young's brief but tantalizing experience under the bright lights.
More importantly, it's a skill fit. Young is the better playmaker. Murray can rival Young's passing volume, but he lacks the creativity and vision to truly outmatch Young in that department. The impending free agency of D'Angelo Russell could leave L.A. with a shortage of proven guards. LeBron James is comfortable running the show, but as he approaches 40 years of age, it's wise to let James save his energy for the postseason. Young can spearhead a competent halfcourt offense during the regular season before transitioning into a more egalitarian approach once the playoffs arrive.
In terms of off-ball fit, neither Young nor Murray have much expertise in those situations (thus the prevalent issues in ATL). That said, Young is a better shooter and a snappier decision-maker. It's easier to project him as a dangerous off-ball weapon, whereas Murray truly needs the rock to succeed at the highest level.
Thinking long term, Young is a great fit with Anthong Davis. The Lakers need to prepare for a future beyond LeBron, and the two-man synergy between Young and AD is sure to provide a vision of what the future might look like.