3 things I heard inside the Texas Rangers clubhouse after Game 1 World Series win
Plenty of conversation centered on some big hits for the Texas Rangers, but there were also some other key factors to their Game 1 win.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — Much of the conversation around the 11-inning Game 1 win for the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series focused around big home runs from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. However, there were other factors that played into the Rangers' win that weren't nearly as flashy or noticeable.
But before we dive into the moments that might have gone under the radar, let's talk about the moment in the ninth inning that changed everything. With one out and a man on base, and Texas trailing by a pair of runs, Seager came to the plate and delivered.
Nathaniel Lowe watched from the dugout as Seager launched the momentum-swinging two-run bomb and made a simple but powerful statement after the win about having the All-Star shortstop as a teammate.
What may be the Texas Rangers quote of the night after World Series Game 1
"That's why you bring a guy like that in," Lowe said of Seager. "That's why you pay top dollar for a top tier player and get a top tier performance with it."
There is no question that Texas has spent the money needed to get to where they are, and that includes the 10-year, $325 million deal inked by Seager ahead of the 2022 campaign. The top dollar paid off for Texas on Friday night as Seager hit his 10th career postseason home run inside Globe Life Field. Granted, most of those came as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2020 postseason that was hosted inside the COVID-induced bubble in Arlington, but none were perhaps as big as his ninth-inning shot against the Diamondbacks.
By the way, Seager is now just the seventh player in MLB history with 10 or more playoff home runs at a single venue. There are only two others who are active ... Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman at Minute Maid Park.