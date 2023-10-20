3 trades Colts should make to save season with Anthony Richardson out
A season-ending injury for Anthony Richardson pushes the Colts to rethink strategy. Discover three critical trades that could not only salvage this season but also shape the Colts' future.
By Simon Shortt
Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder, per the Indianapolis Colts.
The 2023 fourth overall pick was on his way to a positive rookie season before sustaining his second injury of the year against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8. Gardner Minshew is now QB1 of the 3-3 Colts.
As the trade deadline approaches the Colts should look to add players that can both help them continue to compete now, but will also help Richardson continue to develop next year. The goal for the Colts this season was to help Richardson develop into a franchise quarterback. With that same goal in mind, here are three trades they should make to save their season.
3. Trade for Davante Adams
That's right. Swing big. Davante Adams is reportedly growing unhappy with his time in Las Vegas. And the Colts are missing a true WR1. We've seen what a legitimate top weapon can do for a developing quarterback. Think Stefon Diggs for Josh Allen. Travis Kelce for Patrick Mahomes. Ja'Marr Chase for Joe Burrow. The list goes on and on.
Davante Adams is still as skilled and savvy a route runner as we have in the NFL. His ability to get open and separate would be instrumental for a developing quarterback like Richardson. A receiver who can make throws easy for the quarterback with so much room for error is incredibly helpful to a young signal-caller.
There's also something to be said for a veteran receiver with a high football IQ just knowing where to be at all times. Take Adam Theilen in Carolina for example. Never the greatest athlete and far from his peak now at 33 years old, Theilen is still such a smart player and is always in the right spot. Bryce Young can always count on the veteran to be where he's supposed to be. And even if Young misses something, that sort of assurance is key in the development process.
Adams may be pricey in terms of what you have to send back. But over the last two seasons, we've seen the impact a true top receiver can have on an offense. Even if it costs a first-round pick for the Colts Davante Adams would be a great pickup. That said, it probably would only cost a Day 2 selection.