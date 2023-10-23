3 trades the Grizzlies can make to replace Steven Adams
Steven Adams is set to undergo season-ending surgery for the Memphis Grizzlies. Here are a few potential trades to address the issue.
1. Naz Reid
This trade cannot happen until Jan. 15, since Naz Reid signed a fresh three-year, $42 million extension over the summer. The Grizzlies should feel fine about starting the season with Tillman in the lineup, however, and Memphis' priority should be the stretch run. The Grizzlies have conquered the regular season already. It's all about the playoffs.
For the Minnesota Timberwolves, there's a clear desire to keep Reid in the mix, as evidenced by the extension. That said, the glut of frontcourt players is an unavoidable topic of conversation. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, when both are healthy, should dominate center and power forward minutes. Jaden McDaniels is flexible enough to slide into the four spot, Kyle Anderson is a rock-solid rotation piece, and rookie Leonard Miller looks the part based on preseason.
Reid will face a minute squeeze, despite his obvious and unique talent. The Grizzlies should eagerly swoop in and trade for him, if possible. Reid is only 24 and the production is tantalizing when he's forced into a starting role. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on .537/.346/.677 splits last season in 18.4 minutes per game.
While he's not the best defensive player, Reid is a physical wrecking ball that provides ample presence on the glass. Jackson is the Grizzlies' switch-everything big and weak-side rim protector, which would allow Reid to play to his strengths in the painted area. Memphis would face a size deficit in a lot of matchups (Reid is only 6-foot-9), but the pros should outweigh the cons.
On the offensive end, Reid presents an intriguing blend of interior scoring and perimeter skill. He can grab-and-go in transition, operate as a playmaking hub at the elbow, or face up and use his strong 246-pound frame to bulldoze his way to the rim. There is untapped upside to letting Reid experiment a bit more offensively. The Grizzlies could land a real gem here.