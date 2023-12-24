3 Vikings most to blame for putting playoff hopes on life support with Lions loss
The Minnesota Vikings came into Week 16 as they hosted the rival Detroit Lions with a few big things going for them. With a victory, they would increase their chances of making the playoffs to 74%, firmly in the mix to get into the postseason despite all of the adversity they’ve faced. Moreover, they could’ve held off the Lions from capturing the NFC North.
After 60 minutes, though, the Vikings did no such thing. And instead of seeing their playoff odds drastically increased, Minnesota watched them fall to just 34%, officially putting those hopes on life support with only two games remaining in the regular season for Kevin O’Connell’s club.
It was a 30-24 home loss for the Vikings in a game where nothing seemed to go right, including keeping key players on the field. Wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson both left this game with injuries and did not return, as did outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum.
But even with that, the Vikings had a chance to win and couldn’t pull it out. Because of that, we have to place some blame on some guys in the organization that couldn’t get it done and now have Minnesota clinging to just a slim glimmer of hope that they can get into the playoffs.
3. Ty Chandler, RB
Alexander Mattison returned tot he active roster for Sunday’s game, but it was clear that either O’Connell wanted to ease him back in or that Ty Chandler had ultimately usurped him on the depth chart with the running back’s play in recent weeks. Whatever the case was, however, the Vikings run game was just completely and utterly useless on Sunday.
All told, Chandler only had eight carries on the day but managed just 17 yards, even if he did find the end zone. He didn’t have a rush longer than six yards on the day and the Lions ultimately held Minnesota as a whole to just 17 yards with Mattison rushing twice for a loss of a yard and Mullens rushing once for one yard.
Part of the blame definitely lies on Chandler. Even if the offensive line isn’t opening up the Red Sea for you, the running back still has to make something happen to consistently get positive yardage and keep drives in good position. Chandler failed to do that. Having said that, it also goes back to the coaching staff for completely abandoning the rushing attack instead of adapting.
No matter who is solely to blame for the Vikings’ inability to run the ball, the fact that they couldn’t was extremely costly and, at the end of the day, played a big hand in Minnesota committing the biggest errors that cost them a chance to win this game and stay relatively alive in the playoff hunt.