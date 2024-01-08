3 Washington stars who will make or break the Huskies in CFP National Championship Game
These three Washington stars must step up when it matters most if the Huskies want to take down the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
By Lior Lampert
In a battle of two undefeated teams for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game presented by AT&T, only one team will be able to call themselves perfect at the end of the day. Heading into tonight, the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies are both 14-0 and on the verge of cementing their place in college football history.
While each team has had different paths to reach this point, they’ve both been battle-tested throughout the season. Michigan had to deal with a sign-stealing scandal and a three-game suspension to head coach Jim Harbaugh while Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer had to find a way to navigate a roster with zero five-star recruits to the National Championship Game. Now, it all comes down to one game and one opportunity.
The Wolverines are considerable betting favorites heading into tonight’s game, but Washington will have a chance if these three stars can make their presence felt during the College Football Playoff National Championship.
3. Troy Fautanu, Offensive Lineman
Since arriving in Washington as a freshman in 2020, offensive lineman Troy Fautanu has continued to see his role expand. As a senior this season, Fautanu earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors for the second consecutive season, starting every game at left tackle for the Huskies this season. Fautanu’s availability and durability contributed to the Huskies offensive line winning the 2023 Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's top line in college football.
Michigan recorded six sacks against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl and their ferocious pass-rushing unit will look to wreak havoc and make life difficult for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., meaning Fautanu will have to be prepared to protect the quarterback’s blindside if they want to put up points against a Wolverines defense that ranked first in the nation in opponent points per game (10.2) and 20th in sacks per game (2.7).
Currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Fautanu can solidify that status and potentially improve his draft stock by showing up when it matters most for the Huskies. His presence along the offensive line can make or break the team’s hopes in pursuit of a National Championship.