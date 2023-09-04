3 ways Florida State proved they’re College Football Playoff contenders vs. LSU
Florida State beat the socks off LSU in the second half, showing themselves as College Football Playoff contenders.
Florida State was able to beat LSU, 45-24, in their season-opening Top 10 matchup on Sunday night.
With Clemson being the only school on their schedule that is up to their talent level, the Seminoles look poised to make a run for the College Football Playoff.
Three reasons Florida State looks like a CFP contender after beating LSU
3. Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman had a hell of a day for the Seminoles.
Johnny Wilson struggled at times with drops and Coleman was able to make up for it. He ended up with nine receptions for 122 yards. He also had three receiving touchdowns on the day.
If Coleman is able to be a monster on YAC yards this season as he was in the first game, Florida State will be really hard to beat.
Add in a Wilson that doesn't drop passes and the Seminoles might have one of the better wide receiver corps in the country.
Even if they play a talented defensive front seven, the Seminoles can run short pass routes for Coleman and Wilson to get the pressure off their QB.
2. Jared Verse and the rest of the FSU front seven
FSU has a very dangerous defensive front seven led by Jared Verse.
Florida State got pressure all night against LSU. The Tigers had one of the better offensive lines in the country and the Seminoles were able to destroy them.
Having Patrick Payton and Verse on both sides of the line is no doubt one of the better defensive edge duos in college football. As shown in their opener, Florida State will be able to get to the QB early and often with those two this season.
1. Jordan Travis' second-half showing
Yes, he did end up having that one interception when he was forcing a pass on the WR screen. Still, Jordan Travis had amazing day at work. He ended up with 342 yards and four TDs.
Despite the interception, he is still probably a top Heisman candidate after Week 1. Travis is one of the better QBs in the country and will play like that as long as he settles in as he did in the second half of the game.
If Travis plays like he did in the first half of this game, Florida State might get upset and ruin a very talented team. If Travis settles down, then the Seminoles could go very far this season.