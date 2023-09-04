LSU football fans have absolutely no chill over early miscues vs. Florida State
In a chaotic first half against Florida State, LSU football fans had a lot to say and little of it good.
In a first half where LSU has been unable to execute against Florida State, Tigers fans have been commenting their disappointment on message boards.
The first rants from LSU fans came when the Tigers did not score on the opening drive of the game.
The next ones came after Jordan Travis found Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman for completed passes which led to a score. The next meltdown came after the Tigers were unable to get a first down deep in Florida's State territory which left the game tied.
LSU goes into this season with a lot of expectations after being ranked 5th in the country. The Tigers were able to finish with 10 wins last season (including a win over Alabama) and a win in the Citrus Bowl.
LSU fans have plenty of anxiety about the capability of their team
With the way the game against Florida State was going, it should be expected that fans would have a lot of things to complain about. It is very unlikely for special teams' issues to be solved midgame.
At the very best, they could switch punt returns and only call for fair catches but there was a reason that Aaron Anderson started in the first place. Likely he was the best punt return that the Tigers had.
Ideally, the Tigers' defense will continue to play very well and put Daniels and the rest of the offense in ideal field position.
If LSU wants any chance to win this game and avoid tons of criticism on message boards, they should allow Harold Perkins Jr. to do his thing and not play him at the edge position. If they want LSU wants to have a happy fanbase, they will need to wise up on this and other things.