3 wild NHL trades we need to see before it's too late
The NHL is full of surprises, and every season some trade shakes the league to its core. Some of this year's hottest trade candidates include Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, and the Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk.
1. New Jersey Devils land Juuse Saros from the Nashville Predators
The New Jersey Devils have been linked to a big move for a goalie for what seems like eons now, but nothing has come of those rumors ... yet. The team's defense has been scattershot to start the year, with their veterans regularly having breakdowns in their own zone. However, they haven't had the goaltending to help offset that either.
Assuming 2022 No. 2 overall pick Simon Nemec is off the table, the Nashville Predators will have to make do with other Devils prospects. Alexander Holtz isn't coming out of the Lindy Ruff love-hate cycle better, even with his strong start, and would be better suited for a real top-six opportunity in Nashville under his former coach Andrew Brunette.
Seamus Casey has been one of the most productive players in all of college hockey but doesn't seem to have a real shot to make the Devils as a right-shot defender with Dougie Hamilton, John Marino, and Simon Nemec seemingly all ahead of him. Vitek Vanecek has to be moved for salary cap purposes and will help the Predators avoid a complete tank job without their star netminder.
Denis Gurianov is still a young player at the age of 26 and comes with plenty of NHL experience. The Russian might fit what the Devils are trying to do a little bit better and made his debut under Ruff with the Dallas Stars in the 2016-17 season. Juuse Saros, of course, is the big fish here, and immediately propels the Devils to the very top of contender status regardless of defensive performance. Saros is the next best thing with Connor Hellebuyck off the board, and he's signed for two more years at a very manageable $5 million cap hit. New Jersey takes that all day, and twice on Sundays.