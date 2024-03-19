3 Yankees offseason mistakes that could get Brian Cashman fired
These three offseason mistakes can lead to the Yankees eventually firing Brian Cashman.
2) Lack of urgency after the Gerrit Cole injury can get Brian Cashman fired
Speaking of Cole, the Yankees received some brutal news with the reigning AL Cy Young winner suffering an elbow injury. The Yankees hope he only misses the first month or two of the season, but it's to be determined exactly how long Cole will be out for.
Since the Cole injury went down the Yankees have done absolutely nothing in response, and with how they've operated, it sounds like they might not be doing anything at all. That's quite the risk when playing in a division as tough as the AL East and with a rotation full of injury concerns.
The obvious move for New York to make would be to sign one of Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, but that might be more of a Hal Steinbrenner decision to pass. That's understandable since they're so expensive and the Yankees would have to pay a 110% tax on them, but what about a cheaper option? Michael Lorenzen is sitting in free agency waiting for an opportunity. Same goes for Mike Clevinger. Neither one of those arms would require multiple years, and at this point would come fairly cheap.
The trade market was an option for Cashman as well. Dylan Cease was the optimal target, but the team refused to part with top prospect Spencer Jones. It's hard to give up a talent like Jones, but the Yankees are trying to win now. That's the kind of trade that a win-now team makes, especially with Cease under team control for more than one year. If Cease was too expensive, why not shoot lower for a guy like Shane Bieber? Injury concerns are real with him, but he's still an upgrade over a guy like Luke Weaver.
Simply put, the Yankees do not have a good enough rotation to compete in such a tough division. Adding another arm would at the very least help them tread water until Cole (hopefully) is back in a month or two. Doing nothing shouldn't be an option, yet that's what Cashman is seemingly content with.