3 Yankees prospects who can help Aaron Boone after the All-Star break
Yankees fans are understandably keeping a close eye on the MLB rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline. That isn't the only way New York can strengthen their team ahead of a hopeful playoff push. Manager Aaron Boone can also use several of his organization's highly-rated prospects to help improve his team's win total in the second half.
Calling up a prospect to help strengthen the bench or fill-in as an occasional starter isn't going to grab headlines in New York. There's still a reasonable chance that a prospect could add to the Yankees' win total more than a trade acquisition. Boone's roster has several holes that could be filled by a young, talented player.
The list starts with an infielder who got called up just before the All-Star break but didn't get an appearance. If the team's patience with Gleyber Torres or DJ LeMahieu runs out then this guy could see immediate playing time.
Jorbit Vivas can make a difference for the Yankees
Vivas only checks in at No. 15 on the list of Yankees' prospects but the front office's decision to call him up last week shows their faith in the versatile infielder. His ability to play quality defense at both second and third-base could make him an intriguing player to name to New York's postseason roster.
He is not the flashy sort of player who is going to emerge as a star anytime soon. Vivas excels at putting his bat on the ball though which is a valuable skill in the postseason. If he consistently makes solid contact he'd be hard pressed not to be more productive than LeMahieu was before the break.
Vivas could disappear from this list altogether if the Yankees choose to trade for a more established player at either infield spot. Someone like Jonathan India or Matt Chapman should at the top of the organization's wish list. If New York doesn't like the price tag on those major league regulars they could give VIvas a chance to snag a spot in Boone's everyday lineup.
Will Warren has the experience to pitch in the Bronx
Warren is already competing in his age-25 season which means it's time for the Yankees to give him a chance at the major league level. The alternative would be to use Warren in a trade that would bring an established regular back to the Bronx.
He's still being used as a starter in the minors but the Yankees might view him as a useful multi-inning reliever. Warren's command was all over the place last season but has been much improved in 2024.
The powerful righty gets keeps hitters off balance with his 98 mph fastball. He gets them out with his sharp slider though. Yankees' brass really like his spin rate and the tilt on his breaking stuff.
That combination should be enough to keep major league hitters off balance for one turn through the order. Warren profiles well as a bullpen weapon for Boone to deploy during the second half.
If Jasson Dominguez can stay healthy, the Yankees could be dangerous
The organization's top-ranked prospect faces a race to get healthy before September. The Yankees could really benefit from Dominguez's oblique being ready to go before they need him as a postseason bat.
Alex Verdugo's struggles in left field are an underreported storyline admist the team's recent struggles. It's easy to envision a scenario where Dominguez gets healthy and forces his way into the starting outfield. He has more than enough athleticism to play either corner outfield spot for the team.
More importantly, Dominguez also possesses the sort of power required to give Aaron Judge protection in the middle of the Yankees' order. It's been far too easy for teams to pitch around the team's captain in recent weeks.
Dominguez might not get healthy in time to get enough at-bats to be a postseason factor but he has the upside of a difference-maker at a position of need. Team officials will keep a close eye on his rehab all the way up until they're required to make a decision on his potential place on the postseason roster.