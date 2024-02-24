4 Chiefs players who won't be back if they make a run at Mike Evans
The Kansas City Chiefs were always going to be one of the biggest stories in 2024 NFL free agency. Part of that is certainly the ever-present curiosity of what the Super Bowl champions will do this offseason following their back-to-back titles, but the Chiefs also are staring at two defensive stars, Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, being scheduled to hit free agency.
If general manager Brett Veach was going to be able to bring both back, it might've taken a miracle. The first part of miracle appeared to happen, however, with the salary cap rising to a record high for the 2024 season. But now there's another wrinkle being thrown into the mix, this time in the form of free agent receiver Mike Evans.
We know that receiver is a clear area where the Chiefs could stand to upgrade after their woes at the position throughout the 2023 campaign, but the oddsmakers now appear to believe that the Chiefs could address that concern with the top receiver on the market, Evans, as they are installed as the current favorites to sign the longtime Buccaneers star.
But signing Evans at market value could make things complicated for the Chiefs with all of the moving pieces they're already having to consider. And ultimately, it could mean that several key players from the back-to-back Super Bowl runs could be pushed out if Kansas City does indeed sign Mike Evans, these four players in particular.
4. Mike Danna, DE
One of the more pleasant surprises for the Chiefs in 2023 -- along with a big reason for the defense's overall ascension this past season -- was Mike Danna showing out in a larger role. The 2020 fifth-round pick as a starter on the edge for the first time in his career and showed up majorly as he accrued a career-high 6.5 sacks, which could make him a coveted commodity in free agency.
With that being said, the Chiefs have some solid depth at defensive end right now. George Karlaftis showed more signs of coming into his own in the former first-round pick's second season while Charles Omenihu, when healthy, proved to be quite dominant off of the edge in his own right.
As Danna comes off of his breakout campaign in 2023, that's likely going to price him out of the Chiefs' range in almost every capacity. When you throw in the potential of Mike Evans interest from Kansas City, though, it's basically a formality.
The priorities for the Chiefs this offseason and in free agency are clear. Unfortunately, Danna isn't among them at a position where Kansas City has some quality depth and can't afford to over-leverage themselves financially. A pursuit of Evans all but guarantees that Danna will barely get a look from the Super Bowl champs about a potential return.