4 Chiefs who won’t be back if they lock in L’Jarius Sneed to new contract
The Kansas City Chiefs must learn to prioritize in free agency. Signing L'Jarius Sneed long term may not be in their best interest.
By Mark Powell
3. The Chiefs have outgrown Blaine Gabbert
Blaine Gabbert started one game for the Chiefs last season and he won. Gabbert is a fine backuo quarterback, but he's also a free agent and could receive more money elsewhere fresh off a high-profile campaign with the Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs don't have much money to spend on Mahomes alter ego.
The Chiefs should sign a veteran behind Mahomes, or at least make sure they can trust his backup. Right now, that is not the case, as Chris Oladokun and Ian Book sit behind Mahomes on the depth chart.
However, as I pointed out on Tuesday, Gabbert would be an ideal fit for any team trying to develop a young quarterback like the Chicago Bears. Gabbert has worked with two of the best quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
"The former first rounder also has some starting experience under his belt, including one game last year to end the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He can come in and play if needed, though the Chiefs are expected to try to bring him back...Gabbert made his first NFL start since 2018 last season. In doing so, he proved that he still has what it takes to make a spot start or two in a system he is familiar with."
If Gabbert has other teams bidding on him, the Chiefs should make sure they are not one of those. They can spend that cap space elsewhere.