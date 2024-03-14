4 dream Seahawks free agent targets if money was no object
If the Seattle Seahawks didn't operate under the salary cap, these free-agent fits would be perfect.
So far, it has been a fairly quiet offseason for this franchise. The Seattle Seahawks come off a second consecutive 9-8 campaign. The difference this time around was the fact that the club failed to make the playoffs. Pete Carroll has moved on and the new head coach is Mike Macdonald, who spent the past two seasons as John Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.
This team needs to address numerous needs on both sides of the football. The NFL Draft is roughly six weeks away, and general manager John Schneider has done well in this regard in recent years.
Here, the salary cap be damned. Then again, as of this writing, the team had more than $40 million in terms of cap space.
The team has numerous good young players, including a talented group of wide receiver corps. A year ago, the team failed to beat the rival 49ers and Rams once. Perhaps a few experienced veterans could tip the scales a bit. As it turns out, two of the following four players are scheduled to meet with the Seahawks on Friday (via reporter Karl Brooks).
4. LB Isaiah Simmons
He was arguably the most intriguing player coming in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals used the eight overall pick that year of University of Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons. The 6-4, 238-pound performer was a top athlete and could figure at either inside linebacker or safety. Unfortunately, it really didn’t work out an either spot. Simmons was dealt to the Giants in 2023 for a seventh-round draft choice.
Simmons played numerous roles for defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 44 stops on defense and six more tackles on special teams. His forte was coverage. Pro Football Focus’ ranks him tied for seventh in this department when it comes to linebackers. Perhaps Macdonald can get the best out of a player that’s been a mystery to date.