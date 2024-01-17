4 free agents the Blue Jays must sign after Yariel Rodriguez to win AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays must remain aggressive after signing Yariel Rodriguez if they want to win the American League East.
1) The Blue Jays can form the best rotation in the American League by signing Blake Snell
This might seem like a stretch, but there have been some whispers surrounding the idea of Blake Snell potentially heading to Toronto. It's unlikely for sure, but certainly not impossible if such rumors exist. Thus, let's say the Blue Jays should sign him.
Everyone focuses on the negatives that come with Blake Snell, and it's not hard to see why. He's been rather inconsistent throughout his career, and the control can be a concern at times. However, when he's on, he's untouchable. Adding the reigning NL Cy Young winner who can win one any given year to this rotation would be absurd.
A postseason rotation including Snell, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt would easily be the American League's best. This would also give Toronto the opportunity to flip one of Yusei Kikuchi or Alek Manoah for a bat that they desperately need.
Snell is not as big of a need for the Blue Jays, but that's the kind of move you make to put your team over the top. This division is the best in baseball, so the Blue Jays need as much talent as they can possibly get to defeat teams like the Orioles, Rays, and Yankees. Snell would make what was already a strength into an even bigger strength, and once they get to October, that rotation can beat anybody.