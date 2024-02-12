4 free agents the Chiefs must sign to win Super Bowl 59
The NFL season is finally over, and already teams are looking ahead to next year. The Chiefs are looking for a three-peat. What do they need to do to make history?
3) Austin Ekeler would be a tremendous add to the Chiefs backfield
Here's a move that would really spice things up in the AFC West. Both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are free agents this year, and there's a good chance the Chiefs let them both walk in favor of a free agent or a rookie in the draft.
How fun would it be to see Ekeler in a Chiefs uniform? The do-it-all back has had a great career with the Chargers, but with John Harbaugh now running the show and a history of contract disagreements with upper management, his time in L.A. may be coming to an end.
The Chiefs could swoop in and sign Ekeler to a one- or two-year deal, and the thought of his pass-catching ability out of the backfield paired with Mahomes' Houdini-like ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is too tantalizing to resist. Along with Christian McCaffrey, Ekeler has been the premier receiving running back in the league, and he would form quite a thunder and lightning tandem with Isiah Pacheco.
Ekeler has averaged 76 catches over the last three seasons, and he's also had a nose for the end zone, scoring 44 touchdowns in that span. He's also 29, which is advanced in running back years (it hurts just to type that). Combined with the depressed market for running backs, the Chiefs could get him for a song, especially if the former Charger prioritizes winning over a potential payday that may not be out there anyway.