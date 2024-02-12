4 free agents the Chiefs must sign to win Super Bowl 59
The NFL season is finally over, and already teams are looking ahead to next year. The Chiefs are looking for a three-peat. What do they need to do to make history?
1) Chris Jones is the most important Chiefs free agent to sign
The smart money says that Jones is going to get paid big-time on the open market, but if we're talking about players the Chiefs need to sign to make another Super Bowl run, he's at the top of the list.
Jones was a first team All-Pro for the second year in a row, and he tied George Karlaftis for the team lead with 10.5 sacks, giving him 75.5 in his eight-year career. When you mention the best interior linemen in the game, it's Jones, it's Aaron Donald, and that's it.
We already spoke about K.C.'s strength against the pass, and Jones deserves a ton of credit for that, as well. His propensity for wrecking the game is such a vital weapon, especially in the AFC, where the Chiefs need to overcome Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert just to reach the Super Bowl. Losing him would be a tremendous blow to a defense that doesn't get nearly enough praise.
How are the Chiefs going to pay for a guy that might be looking at four years and $120 million? That's above my pay grade. Maybe Patrick Mahomes sells his piece of the Royals, maybe Travis Kelce takes a pay cut to live off of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour residuals, or maybe the Chiefs can make it work by going cheap at receiver and linebacker. Jones came through in the biggest moments in the Super Bowl. If they want to give themselves the best chance at winning another one, they need to find a way to bring him back.