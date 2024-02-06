NFL Rumors: Chiefs connected to Chris Jones replacement in mock draft
Will Super Bowl LVIII be All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones' final game as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs? A recent mock draft suggests that could be the case.
By Lior Lampert
Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are not worrying about the offseason ahead of their Super Bowl LVIII clash against the San Francisco 49ers.
However, with Jones set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Chiefs have a backup plan prepared.
Last offseason, Jones and the Chiefs didn't agree to terms on a contract extension, which ultimately led to a lengthy holdout that lasted into the regular season. Alas, Jones returned to the team on a restructured incentive-laden deal, reaching most of the milestones in 2023.
Turning 30 before next season, Jones and Kansas City could find themselves in a similar predicament this offseason.
Given the uncertainty surrounding their All-Pro defensive tackle, the Chiefs could elect to replace him, whether it be via free agency or through the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL Rumors: Kansas City Chiefs select Chris Jones replacement in mock draft
In a recent mock draft by ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Matt Miller ($), the Chiefs used the No. 64 overall pick to select defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State University.
Miller cites Jones’ murky future with the franchise and the need to prioritize giving talented cornerback L’Jarius Sneed a contract extension this offseason as two main reasons why he projects Kansas City to pick Hall in the second round.
Hall was a standout at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama according to Miller, “showcasing burst and first-step quickness that is rarely seen from a college tackle.”
While Hall’s numbers at Ohio State didn’t particularly jump off the screen (1.5 sacks in 2023), his attributes as a speedy, athletic, and strong tackle profile him as an impactful player along the trenches of a defensive line.
Whether or not Kansas City ends up drafting Hall, if Super Bowl LVIII ends up being Jones’ last game as a member of the Chiefs, filling the void left by him will be no easy task for general manager Brett Veach and the front office.