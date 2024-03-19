4 easy Houston Astros backup plans after Blake Snell offer falls through
The Houston Astros were the odd team out for Blake Snell. Where should they turn next?
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros came up just a bit short for Blake Snell's services, as the San Francisco Giants offered the defending NL Cy Young winner a two-year deal worth $62 million. Snell will head to the bay area, teaming up with Logan Webb, who finished second in NL Cy Young voting last season behind the lefty.
The Giants rotation should be stacked, especially once Robbie Ray is activated off the injured list midseason.
As for the Astros, they drew the short end of the stick. Houston is dealing with multiple injuries to its starting rotation, most recently involving Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy. That is why signing Snell was so important.
Houston had a price point they would not consider going above. Snell's asking price to Houston was $66 million, per Bob Nightengale, good for $4 million less than he eventually signed for in San Francisco.
Now that Snell is off the board, the Astros must pivot quickly. Some options are bound to be more attractive than others.
4. The Houston Astros could sign Jordan Montgomery
The Astros have a chance to arguably make a better move than Snell if they pivot quickly to Jordan Montgomery. Now that Snell is no longer the best starting pitcher on the market, Montgomery's free agency should pick up some (or we can at least hope).
Montgomery led the Texas Rangers to the World Series this past fall, but Chris Young and Co. don't have the capital to foot the bill on a looming reunion. Montgomery has also been linked to the Boston Red Sox, but for the most part he is very available.
Houston could make a similar two-year offer to Montgomery with an opt out after the first season. He should earn less than Snell on a short-term contract. And Montgomery brings a postseason pedigree that cannot be matched at this point in MLB free agency. With only two weeks left until Opening Day, Houston cannot be afraid to make a big swing.
With the Cardinals and Rangers last season, Montgomery combined to go 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.193 WHIP.